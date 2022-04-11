ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives anti-LGBTQ rant (again)

By David Badash
 4 days ago
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, answers questions from the media during a press conference on Capitol Hill on February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) delivered an unhinged, massively anti-LGBTQ attack on Friday, in an attempt to rev up her base with the latest far-right-wing outrage du jour. Like many Republicans, Greene has dug up old anti-gay tropes, fear-mongering lies about transgender people, and wrapped it all up in "concern" for the nation and its children.

One of the more stunning claims Greene made was that "Women are murdering and mutilating their own babies through the twin horrors of abortion and transgenderism."

"Like you, I was shocked when I heard that Fox News had hired Bruce Jenner to be its newest female political contributor," Greene begins. "We remember Jenner winning an Olympic gold in 1976, and from the front of the Wheaties box, but today, Jenner believes he is a woman. I'd love to know which female contributors were passed over, or perhaps even made redundant to clear space for Fox's newest star transgender commentator."

"For many of us it felt like the last day in women's history," she claimed.

Greene says she feels "disgust as men have taken over women's sports, robbing women and girls of their rightful accomplishments," as she derides swimmer "Lea Thomas's muscular frame towering over his female competitors," and she misgenders her.

Greene goes on to blast apparently CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, for allowing "drag queens and transsexuals" to "parade around the halls."

She uses terms like "transsexuals," and warns of "gay men with crossdressing fetishes" hosting "drag queen story hour for impressionable young children," while warning that "cross dressing and gender disruption is one of the hallmarks of a civilization and rapid decline."

"Our armed forces seem to care more about naming ships after gay pedophiles like Harvey Milk than ensuring our readiness for conflict with China and Russia," she cried. There is no evidence Milk was a pedophile, and the Navy named a ship after him in 2016 – six years ago.

"Everywhere you look the signs of decadence and decay are consuming our once-great institutions," she claimed. "Mom and Dad have been replaced by Chasten and Pete Buttigieg and their designer babies. Our society is sick and the symptoms are easy to see," she lamented, never once looking inward.

Comments / 907

wayne stewart
4d ago

you know what i always thought those that screamed the loudest. about homosexuality. were uncomfortable in their own sexuality. and to try and convince themselves that they were heterosexual they commended the loudest. is this the case here is she a closet lesiban trying to cover it up

Reply(22)
175
Linda Kinlaw
4d ago

Ole girl looking old. Mirroring self has to hurt. Seeing all the things she has said. She may break out in black Latinos Asian LGBTQ. bumps. What a way to go. Out of office that is.

Reply(9)
118
Jennifer Northrup
3d ago

Why isn’t she working for better wages, more shelter and housing for the Citizens of Georgia?? People are in mile long food bank lines in Georgia. Hundreds of senior citizens are sleeping in there cars, and can’t afford their medication. … there’s Limited school buses to reach children in rule areas to get to school. Marjorie Green what are you doing for Georgia????? You have to power to help your own people , you talk about what Georgia Wants but your not helping the individuals that voted to put you in on that seat!! What is your plan. What is your agenda to help your citizens? Have you fixed any of our roads or falling apart bridges, more schools for the children ! Where are you why aren’t you helping them ?

Reply(2)
25
