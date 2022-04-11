GABEL | Ag-worker suit bites hand that feeds us

Bruce Talbott is a peach grower in Palisade. He has been hiring seasonal harvest workers through the H-2A program, the federal guest worker program, for years. Peach harvest is fast and furious and it is hard work. Peaches, like many crops grown in Colorado, have a small window to harvest. And...
Just like the foods we see recalled all the time, water can harbor dangerous microorganisms that are harmful to humans. That’s the case with one brand of bottled water that’s part of a new action. Dangerous microbes may have contaminated a single lot of Co-Op Clearview Artesian Water....
The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
President Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be issuing an emergency waiver to allow for the sale of a certain ethanol-blend of gasoline over the summer in hopes to lower gas costs where it is offered.April 12, 2022.
CHECKS worth thousands could be headed to residents as a governor calls on lawmakers to use $2billion in unspent American Rescue Plan funds. Governor Tom Wolf hopes that some of the money will go back to Pennsylvania households in the form of a $2,000 stimulus check. The one-time checks would...
New York State (WRGB) — The New York State Attorney General is renewing calls for stronger protections for nursing home workers. During a press conference on Monday, She along with the President of 1199-SEIU, the union that represents nursing home workers, urged the governor to lift the pause on two laws that address staffing level and better wages.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Feeding the Frontlines this spring will once again honor nurses across Northeast Ohio and Michigan for their commitment during the coronavirus pandemic, with gift cards to local restaurants. Ohio Savings Bank has once again jumped on board to sponsor the event, a program hosted by Advance...
A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM) A plan for housing the homeless in Arcata is getting a 14-million-dollar boost from the state of California. The state home key funding will allow the city of Arcata to acquire the Days Inn Motel on Valley West Boulevard. Its’ 60-units will be converted into permanent housing for the homeless along with […]
(Harlan) The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that seven Emergency Rural Health Care awards will go to rural Iowa hospitals for a total of $5,187,500. Myrtue Memorial Hospital in Harlan received a $1,000,000 grant to help with an emergency room addition and renovation. “These grants are big investments in Iowa’s healthcare infrastructure, so that we can care for the people in our hometown communities and rural areas,” said Theresa Greenfield, USDA Rural Development State Director in Iowa. “As an advocate for rural Americans, USDA is funding critical facilities to make medical services more modern and accessible. By moving fast to improve rural hospitals, we are helping create more positive healthcare activities and outcomes for our family, friends, and neighbors all across Iowa.”
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.2 percent in March, as workers shift away from gigs at hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues for higher-paying jobs in manufacturing, warehousing and logistics.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released a report Friday that said the March jobless rate was down from 3.3 percent in February. Continued decreases in the rate come despite employers reportedly struggling to retain workers.
“The combination of (a) falling unemployment rate and a growing labor force is a very good sign for Florida’s economy,” Adrienne Johnston, the department’s chief economist, said in a conference call with reporters. “This...
In a statement posted to Instagram, Lauryn Hill has urged California lawmakers to pass the FAIR act, which will overhaul labor law in the state. The act was first introduced by California state assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez last year. Its full title is the Free Artists from Industry Restrictions Act, and would cap recording contracts for artists based in California or labels based in California at seven years. The idea is the bill will further protect musicians, as the same protection the bill proposes is already granted to California workers in other fields.
