Cincinnati, OH

Showers, storms end tonight; Strong storms possible by midweek

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Showers and storms end tonight
  • Break in the action Tuesday
  • More storms return Wednesday
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Showers and storms possible early in the night then drying out and clouds decrease. Winds diminish overnight with lows falling into the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny for the first half of Tuesday, then clouds increase for the late afternoon and evening. A brief, stray showers is possible but much of the day should be dry. Expect high temperatures near 70 degrees. If you’re heading down to Cincinnati for Reds opening day, the weather should be great for baseball.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds will also increase. Some gusts up to 35 mph possible. Highs in the lower 70s The chance for storms will persist into Wednesday night. An isolated strong to severe storm possible with damaging winds the primary threat.

THURSDAY: Chance of a shower before dawn then quickly drying out with decreasing clouds. It will be a windy and slightly cooler day. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds increase late Friday with a shower is possible overnight Friday into early Saturday

SATURDAY: A passing shower possible in the morning then partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the low 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Clouds increase with most of the day dry. Chance of a few showers Sunday night. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers on Monday. Highs in the lower 50s.

Dayton, OH
