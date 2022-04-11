ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empress Of returns with dramatic new single ‘Save Me’

By Will Richards
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmpress Of has shared her first new music of 2022 – watch the video for new single ‘Save Me’ below. The pop star – real name Lorely Rodriguez – last released a track in May of last year with ‘One Breath’, a song released as part of the Sound It Out...

Complex

Ravyn Lenae Shares Video for New Single “Light Me Up”

Fresh off joining forces with Steve Lacy for her latest single “Skin Tight,” Chicago-born R&B singer Ravyn Lenae returns with “Light Me Up.”. The ballad arrives alongside an Aliyah Otchere-directed video that sees Lenae singing to her lover in a candlelit room. “‘Light Me Up’ is about...
CHICAGO, IL
NME

Lykke Li returns with sombre new single ‘No Hotel’

Lykke Li has shared her first new song in two years – listen to ‘No Hotel’ below. The Swedish singer-songwriter’s new track is co-produced with longtime collaborator Björn Yttling, who worked with her on her first three albums ‘Youth Novels’, ‘Wounded Rhymes’ and ‘I Never Learn’.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Chayce Beckham Looks to the Future on New Single “Tell Me Twice”

Chayce Beckham is a new man on his latest single “Tell Me Twice.” The singer is embracing his new life after dealing with his past struggles. “Tell Me Twice” premiered today and fans could not be more excited to hear new music from the Season 19 American Idol champion.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

yvngxchris Does Numbers With "excuse me?" Single

Yvngxchris is a 17-year-old star on the rise. With over 1.3 million followers on Tik Tok, he's managed to create a strong and loyal fanbase. He got most of his recognition from his version of "Blood on the Leaves" that sits with over 4 million views on YouTube. His most...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Amber Mark
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lil Nas X Returns From 'Maternity Leave,' Teases 2 New Singles Featuring Saucy Santana and YoungBoy

Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies. On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Hilltop Hoods return with honest and fun new single ‘Show Business’

Hilltop Hoods have returned with a new single titled ‘Show Business’, featuring US soul singer Eamon, putting a fun spin on the trails and tribulations linked to the entertainment industry. Hilltop Hoods’ Suffa (aka Matthew Lambert) explained in a press statement that the idea for ‘Show Business’ stemmed...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Shearwater return with video for new single Xenarthran

US psych rockers Shearwater have released a video for their brand new single Xenarthran, which you can watch in full below. It's taken form the band's upcoming album The Great Awakening, the band's first new album for six years, which will be released through the band’s own Polyborus label in partnership with Secretly Distribution on June 10.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES

