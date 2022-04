MANASQUAN — During the 2021-2022 school year, the Manasquan School District was able to bring internationally-recognized, evidence-based mental-health training programs to students and staff members. A grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Preferred Behavioral Health Group, and the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County, Manasquan High School provided youth mental-health first-aid training (for adults assisting youth) to the entire teaching staff of the elementary school and the high school during professional development days this fall.

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 20 MINUTES AGO