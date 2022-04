The heads of at least two central Toledo churches expect to see some faces in their pews Sunday they haven’t seen in more than three years. Some parishioners who depended on public transportation stopped attending services after the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority cut Sunday buses in early 2019, said the Rev. Willie Perryman of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church and Bishop Pat McKinstry of The Worship Center.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO