Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed Win Three 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards from the National Association of Manufacturers
MALVERN, PA — Saint-Gobain North America and its building products subsidiary CertainTeed LLC have received three 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards from the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). The company was recognized for its achievements in digital network connectivity and circular economy, and one of the company’s research engineers has been recognized...www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0