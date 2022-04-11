Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed Win Three 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards from the National Association of Manufacturers

PROVIDENCE, RI — The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island announced the recent settlement agreement with CVS Pharmacy Inc., under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) that will eliminate barriers preventing people with certain disabilities from getting information about COVID-19 vaccinations and booking vaccination appointments online. CVS is the country’s largest retail pharmacy, with nearly 10,000 locations. The resolution is the department’s fifth agreement on the critical issue of COVID-19 vaccination website accessibility, following settlement announcements with Rite Aid Corporation, Hy-Vee Inc., The Kroger Co. and Meijer Inc.

