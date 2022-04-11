ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian shares end slightly higher on banking, gold stocks boost

By Archishma Iyer
* Mining shares fall due to slump in base metals prices

* Gold stocks hit one-month high

* Western Areas agrees to revised takeover offer from IGO (Updates to close)

April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher amid choppy trade on Monday, as gains in banks on the prospect of improving margins outweighed weakness in heavyweight mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 swung between gains and losses through the session, and closed up 0.1% at 7,485.2.

Investors’ caution persisted as they weighed likely imminent rate hikes by global central banks amid inflationary pressures and heightened Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The mining index shed 0.4%, with global miner Rio Tinto and BHP sliding 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

The sectoral sub-index tracked base metals’ prices that declined after the U.S. dollar strengthened and COVID-19-led lockdowns in China raised concerns around demand.

“While commodity prices have rallied significantly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict this year, the market dynamics seem to be shifting each passing day,” Kalkine Group CEO Kunal Sawhney said.

“The recent slump in iron ore prices due to COVID-19-related measures in China confirms the same.”

Energy stocks slipped about 0.2% as oil prices fell upon release of emergency reserve inventories in the face surging fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Sector major Woodside Petroleum dropped about 1.3%.

Financial stocks, however, added 0.8%, as banks benefited from the prospects of rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia and more policy tightening by the U.S Federal Reserve.

Citi forecast domestic banks’ margins would likely return to pre-pandemic levels due to the hikes in Australia. The “Big Four” lenders added 0.8%-1.4%.

Gold stocks gained as much as 2.5% to hit a one-month high as safe-haven demand rose following the developments around the Ukraine crisis.

Nickel miner Western Areas rose as much as 5.8%, hitting a near three-year high, after agreeing to a revised takeover offer from nickel-lithium miner IGO. Shares of IGO added 5.8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 1.1% to end at 11,932. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher as traders eye Fed speakers, Russia sanctions

Stocks opened slightly higher Thursday as investors eyed meetings between President Joe Biden and Western allies and world leaders and the announcement of additional sanctions against Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Federal Reserve speakers also remained in the spotlight, as expectations grow for a half-point rate rise as early as the central bank's next policy meeting in May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
Reuters

China cuts banks' reserve requirement ratio as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth. The People’s Bank of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Autos rebound fuels U.S. manufacturing output gain in March

April 15 (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in automotive output in March spurred a third straight monthly gain in U.S. factory activity, perhaps signaling the worst of the production woes that have dogged the motor vehicle industry over the last year may have passed. Overall industrial production increased 0.9% last...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wall St Week Ahead Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. The healthcare (.SPXHC), utilities (.SPLRCU), consumer staples (.SPLRCS) and...
STOCKS
Reuters

Bulgaria's growth prospects dented by war in Ukraine, IMF says

SOFIA, April 15 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine is likely to hit Bulgaria's economic growth, speed up inflation and could pose credit risks, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday. The IMF, which concluded a staff visit to Sofia, sees Bulgaria's growth tentatively near 3% this year, down from...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russian cenbank says wants rouble rate to be determined by market

(Reuters) - The Russian central bank has imposed foreign exchange controls to support liquidity but aims to preserve market pricing principles and a rouble exchange rated determined by the market, the bank’s first deputy governor said on Friday. Ksenia Yudayeva said the Russian economy and its financial sector were...
ECONOMY
