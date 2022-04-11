One goal decides Sens and Jets outcome

The Tampa Bay Lightning will get another chance to punch their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night when they take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. at AMALIE Arena. While the Bolts enter tonight's contest coming off a loss to the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay still feels like they are taking steps in the right direction heading into the postseason. The Lightning have allowed just two regulation goals over their past three contests and strong defensive play will continue to be a point of emphasis on Thursday with a playoff berth within reach.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO