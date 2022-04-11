ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More EU sanctions on Russia an option, Borrell says

By Robin Emmott
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - More European Union sanctions on Russia are an option, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday when asked if the EU was ready to consider a Russian oil embargo in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Sanctions are always on the table," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "Ministers will discuss which are the further steps," he said.

