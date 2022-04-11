ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China took a rural village at the foot of the Great Wall, turned it into a replica of an ancient canal town, and now charges tourists $13 to get in — take a look

By Marielle Descalsota
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKRI3_0f5SHls400
Aerial photo taken on April 23, 2020 shows a view of the Gubei Water Town in Beijing, capital of China.

Zhang Chenlin/Xinhua/Getty

  • Gubei is a man-made canal town located two hours from Beijing's city center.
  • Launched in 2014, it's is the first and only canal town in northern China.
  • While it has drawn comparisons to Western cities like Venice, Gubei is modeled after Chinese canal towns.
Beijing, the capital of China, is world-famous for its business district, but there are several traditional towns within the city, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgMbk_0f5SHls400
Aerial view of vehicles being driven on the road through the central business district on October 16, 2020 in Beijing, China.

Contributor/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Beijing covers a land area of 16,411 square kilometers (around 6,336 square miles) in the eastern part of China. The sprawling metropolis is home to more than 20 million people .

But on the outskirts of the city are several canal towns that are full of sprawling canals and pagoda-style buildings.

One of Beijing's most famous canal towns is Gubei. It's two hours from the city center — and unlike other canal towns, Gubei is man-made.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENzzD_0f5SHls400
Overview of Gubei Water Town, Beijing, China on Sept. 2021.

Hale's Image/Getty Images

Gubei is located in Simitai Village. It covers an area of nine square kilometers (three square miles). It's the only canal town in northern China, according to Beijing-based magazine That's Mags.

While it has drawn comparisons to Western cities like Venice , Chinese media reports indicate Gubei is modeled after Chinese canal towns. One report said Gubei is designed to resemble Suzhou, a city in eastern China known for its natural waterways. Another said the canal town is a replica of Wuzhen in southern China.

"The town sometimes is referred to as 'the Oriental Venice,'" Wen-Chi Liao, an associate professor at Singapore's NUS Business School, told Insider. In spite of Gubei's nickname likening it to Venice, Liao said the town was created to bolster China's "cultural identity," rather than to imitate Western canal towns.

Several investment companies and the local government funded the construction of Gubei, according to tour website Tour Beijing.

The village where Gubei was built is at the foot of the Great Wall of China.

Simitai Village is on the cusp of the Gubeikou , one of the most historically important passes of the Great Wall of China. The massive structure was built during the Ming Dynasty to fend off Mongol invaders.

Stretching over 4,000 miles , part of the wall can be seen from Gubei itself (pictured above).

Gubei is located in a valley and initially, it was a cluster of villages.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5Ndc_0f5SHls400
Mountainous terrain of Gubei water town.

ViewStock/Getty Images

The local government relocated these villages from Simitai's mountains to the flat valleys in 2007, per Tour Beijing.

More than 1,400 villagers were relocated to live in the canal town, many of whom still live there.

Officially named "Ancient Gubei Water Town," the tourist attraction was opened in 2014. Before that, the water from Gubei's canals was used to cultivate farmland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8Pbm_0f5SHls400
Gubei Water Town is located in Simatai Village, Gubeikou Town, Miyun District, Beijing. It is named after the Wuzhen style of Jiangnan Water Town near Gubeikou.

Zhihong Zhuo/Getty Images

Gubei is built on a reservoir called the Mandarin Duck Lake. The reservoir's waters were previously used to grow farmland, reported New York-based publication Sup China. Tourists now hire boats to ride down the artificial streams.

The government now charges 80 yuan ($12.80) to enter the town.

It has gotten rave reviews from tourists, with some saying it is "stunning" and one of the best sites in Beijing.

Singaporean YouTuber and former architect Soh Zhi Qin told Insider the area was "well put together." He posted a video of his trip to Gubei on YouTube in November.

"China normally exaggerates structures, making you feel like you're lost," Soh said. "But Gubei was sort of scaled down to a point that I could appreciate it," he added.

While the town's buildings look like ancient Chinese structures, most of the structures were built between 2010 and 2014.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XAJz_0f5SHls400
Buildings in Gubei Water Town, Simatai Village, Gubeikou Town, Miyun District, Beijing.

Zhihong Zhuo/Getty Images

Some walls were even smeared with mud to create a "well-worn" design so the buildings would look older.

Apart from vernacular brick structures that resemble ancient buildings in northwestern China (pictured above), other pagoda-esque buildings look like they are from the imperial era, per tour website China Highlights.

"Given the strong aspiration of the Chinese for their own cultural identity, the initiation of developments that resembles the style of ancient towns was unsurprising," said Liao. "Walled cities are torn down, and historic buildings [have to be] demolished," he added.

While Venice's canals are infamous for their stench, Soh said the Gubei canals were odorless.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16N3QT_0f5SHls400
A canal in Gubei water town in Beijing, China.

fanjianhua/Getty Images

Venice and Gubei both have man-made canals . In Venice, the algae causes a stench that resembles rotting vegetation, per The Guardian. Sulphur and nitric fumes also contribute to the smell.

But in Gubei, the waters were scentless, said Soh.

"There weren't as many gondolas and it doesn't smell as bad," Soh, a former architect who studied Roman canal towns, said. "All water from the mountains and the dam — it was awesome."

Gubei is also known for its hot spring resorts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sp1ZN_0f5SHls400
Hot tub in the mountains in a Chinese classical garden in Gubei Water Town.

niuniu/Getty Images

The canal town has hundreds of accommodations, including two luxury hotels, six small boutique hotels, and 400 inns, according to China Highlights.

Many tourists also enjoy the hot springs, said Soh, some of which are located outdoors.

"It felt like the entire town was a hot spring inn," said Soh. "That was my favorite part about it."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern China#Canals#The Great Wall Of China#Western#Chinese#Image Getty Images Gubei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Palm Beach Daily News

This is how World War III begins

The usual date given for the start of World War II is Sept. 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. But that was just one in a series of events that at the time could have seemed disconnected. Among them: Japan’s invasion of Manchuria...
POLITICS
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
Insider

Insider

359K+
Followers
25K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy