Estacada City Council adopts new goals for 2022

Council wants to improve sustainability, some landscaping and traffic control

The Estacada City Council added a sustainability objective to the new set of goals for 2022 it adopted at a council meeting Monday, March 28.

The goal for "sustainability and responsible practices" said the city will "identify and implement environmentally active, sustainable and responsible practices that will protect our natural resources, residents and habitat."

This could come in the form of code revisions, updates and maintenance to facilities and equipment, maintaining best practices in operations and education in city parks.

Some of the goals are a continuation of goals set in 2021 and some are new for 2022.

The city wants to address traffic issues as the city continues to grow.

So, one goal is to "research and implement methods for resolving traffic speed complaints in neighborhoods."

The city plans to gather data to support the complaints of traffic speed and respond "with speed control measures best suited to the neighborhood," the proposed goal document said. The control measures could be radar signs, speed humps or other measures.

The council also plans to work with PGE to determine what areas of the city need additional streetlights. They hope to have the streetlight audit done in July.

The council plans to establish a public safety committee and has already discussed it in city council meetings. The council hopes to have that researched and have a recommended structure and objectives in place by the end of June.

The council is also looking to do continue to work on the planning for a new wastewater treatment plant, among other goals.

Another new goal is to improve the landscaping around the City of Estacada entrance sign on Highway 224 and to revitalize the landscaping along Highway 224 and in the center median. The target for finishing that project is June.

The council discussed proposed goals at prior meetings but decided to wait until a new city manager was selected to adopt them. Melanie Wagner was named city manager on Friday, March 18.

