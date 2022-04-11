ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The road for 'Toad' leads to book deal for late Katherine Dunn

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkSbp_0f5S8Mi500 Portland writer penned book in the 1970s, but it was rejected; a series of events lead to its pending publication.

Eli Dapolonia remembers the day well, back in the late 1970s. Mom opened the letter, read it and burst into tears. For a kid not even 10 years old, it was a bit upsetting.

His mother, Katherine Dunn, who already had written two books that had been published, received a rejection letter for her third novel, "Toad," and it sent her into a tailspin as a writer.

"It got rejected, and it was devastating for her," Dapolonia said. "She stopped writing for a while after 'Toad,' it hurt her that much.

"Then, she started working at Willamette Week, doing boxing articles and working for The Slice (column), and it got her enjoyment of writing back. She got the joy back, and that's what eventually led to the writing of 'Geek Love,' her fourth novel."

Dunn's "Geek Love" has taken on cult classic status, and it was a National Book Award finalist in 1989. A nationally known writer in boxing, fiction and nonfiction, Dunn will always be associated with "Geek Love."

Dunn died in 2016 at age 70, of complications from lung cancer. But more than 40 years after being rejected, "Toad" has new life. Some friends, family and fans have bonded to bring "Toad" to publication, and it's set to debut Nov. 1 from Farrar, Straus and Giroux (FSG) publishing company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVATk_0f5S8Mi500 Dapolonia, a longtime Portland resident who's currently doing a postdoctoral residency in neuropsychology in Maine, couldn't be more pleased.

"I feel good about it," he said. "It's an honor and privilege to give those folks who enjoyed her writing something more to read.

"There are so many people I've talked to throughout the years who knew mom and loved her as a friend or knew her writing or loved her writing. They enjoyed boxing articles she wrote, or talked about 'Geek Love' as one of their favorite books and that it had influence on them at some level. 'Toad' is a continuation of the tone, experience and artistic vision of 'Attic' and 'Truck,' and those (first two) books meant something to a lot of folks."

"Toad" follows a young, loner woman, the regrets she lives with and the relationships in her life, and it's an ode to Dunn's time spent at Reed College. (Read Amazon's summary in a sidebar to this story). Resurrecting the book is a story in itself.

Naomi Huffman, who worked at publisher FSG at the time and was a fan of Dunn's and all of her writing, contacted Lewis & Clark College about accessing the writer's archives, which the college had purchased after her death — Dapolonia still owned the copyrights.

It was spring of 2019. The archive, Huffman understood, included stories from the 1980s and '90s, and it was her intent to compile them for a book of short stories.

But, "I was initially driven by my own curiosity and enthusiasm for Dunn's work — I just wanted to read those stories," Huffman said. The college sent her files of the stories, she read them, and "I was thrilled that they possessed all the swagger and strut that enthralled me about her novels."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uvlz_0f5S8Mi500 Later, in the fall, Huffman had breakfast with Dapolonia, where she told him about her plan to publish the collection of short stories. Dapolonia told Huffman about "Toad," and she read it and, "It goes without saying that I was enamored with it, too," she said.

A cadre of friends pitched in to help the process. An archivist at Lewis & Clark helped find different versions of "Toad." DK Holm, a former movie critic at Willamette Week, transcribed the entire book into a usable Word document. Pamplin Media Group's own Jim Redden, a longtime friend of Dunn's, helped organize the project, as did his brother, Bill.

Then, it was off to Huffman at FSG, and "she's been instrumental in driving the publication," as well as collecting the short stories, which also likely will be published next year, Dapolonia said. Huffman got one of Dunn's short stories, "The Resident Poet," published in The New Yorker in May 2020.

"I'm so excited for the book to finally meet readers when it's published in November," said Huffman, who has left FSG but serves as the book's editor. "It's been an honor to spend the past few years of my life reading and re-reading Dunn's work, immersing myself in the fabulous story of her fabled career. That work changed my career, convinced me to continue to seek work by underpublishedÂ writers, and to envision a more inclusive and creative publishing industry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSZ0X_0f5S8Mi500 And, it allows people to once again enjoy Dunn's writing. She was quite a character. She lived in an apartment in Nob Hill for many years and really enjoyed boxing — both writing about it, interviewing boxing champions and being published in Ring magazine and newspapers, and training in it (but not competing).

Dunn wrote a lot of fiction and nonfiction, but boxing, "it was something she stumbled on," her son said.

"She'd always been kind of fascinated by violence as human behavior," Dapolonia said. "She grew up in a household where there was violence. Her mother had a history of violence. Katherine married a man, I think in 1980, and he was a Vietnam vet, a tough blue-collar guy, always a boxing fan, and she started going to boxing matches with him, and developed a passion and interest for the sport."

Upon joining Willamette Week, Dunn wrote about boxing and "her career developed," he added. "She really became respected as a preeminent boxing journalist, and few women were covering boxing. And, she loved fighters, the stories and the characters. Loved the science of it, the art of it."

Dunn trained for several years and "she could really make the speed bag move," Dapolonia said. "She was not a large woman, maybe 145 pounds, but she could hit hard, something she took pride in."

At the same time, Dapolonia said his mother was, happily, a smoker. "She rolled her own cigarettes — Top or Bugler, and then Norwegian Shag," he said. "She knew what smoking was going to do to her. No illusions, it was a lethal process. She loved smoking; it was part of her identity, an experience she really valued."

And, Dunn would always wear sunglasses, even inside "from the 1980s on," her son said. She had sensitivity to bright light.

Dunn had been working on another novel, "The Cut Man," at the time of her death. It's unfinished and incomplete, Dapolonia said, so it's unlikely the book can be finished.

Dapolonia described Dunn's writing as "clear and direct, and she loved the musicality of language." He deferred to a recent acquaintance to talk about writing style: Eric Rosenblum, an English professor at Pratt University in Brooklyn, New York, has taught much about Dunn to his classes, and he invited Dapolonia to speak to his class about Dunn. Rosenblum has since pitched a Dunn biography to editors.

"Here's this person, this iconoclastic person, and she wrote this book that really touched me, and I've continued to read it," he said. "She's able to look unflinchingly at pretty dark and sometimes ugly subject matter, by describing it as is, and she somehow makes it beautiful. She was able to see things in the world for what they were."

Dapolonia said putting out his late mother's work is the right thing to do.

"She would feel some redemption — a publisher interested in 'Toad' after being so hurt the first time," he said.

"The written word allows you to go see and experience something somebody wrote a year ago or a thousand years ago. Putting work out there is an opportunity for people to see her and know a part of her. That's a wonderful thing."

ABOUT 'TOAD'

A summary from Amazon:

A previously unpublished novel of the reflections of a deeply scarred and reclusive woman, from the cult icon Katherine Dunn, the author of "Geek Love. " Sally Gunnar has been in love, has been mad, has been an agent of destruction, has been spurned; and now she has retreated from the world. She lives in isolation in her small house, where her only companions are a vase of goldfish, a garden toad, and the door-to-door salesman who sells her cleaning supplies once a month. From her comfortable perch, she broods over her deepest regrets: her wayward, weed-hazy college days; her blighted romance with a scornful poet; a tragically comic accident involving a paper cutter; a suicide attempt; and her decision to ultimately relinquish a conventional life. Colorful, crass, and profound, "Toad" is Katherine Dunn's ode to her time as a student at Reed College, filled with the same keen observations, taboo-shirking verve, and singular characters that made "Geek Love" a cult classic. Through the perceptive Sally, a fish out of water among a cadre of eccentric, privileged young people, we meet Sam, an unwashed collector of other people's stories; Carlotta, a free spirit who nevertheless fails to escape the deception of marriage; and Rennel, a shallow, self-obsessed philosophy student.

With sly self-deprecation and mordant wit, Sally recounts their misadventures, up to the tragedy that tore them apart. Through it all, "Toad" demonstrates Dunn's genius for black humor and irony, her ecstatic celebration of the grotesque. Daring and bizarre, "Toad" is a brilliant precursor to the book that would make Dunn a misfit hero â€” even 50-some years after it was written, it's a refreshing take on the lives of young outsiders treading the delicate lines between isolation and freedom, love and insanity, hatred and friendship.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
dot.LA

The Ultimate LA Guide To The Metaverse

Sly Lee, Isaac Castro and Mauricio Teran have spent the last seven years building a machine that can fuse the virtual world with the real one. Long before the “metaverse” became a buzzword, the co-founders of Marina del Rey-based Emerge envisioned a future when people could touch what’s behind their electronic screens. Friends would high-five while playing virtual reality (VR) games. Artists might mold digital clay with their bare hands. Loved ones could hug or grasp each other's shoulders from miles away to express themselves—without words or emojis.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
State
Maine State
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Mental_Floss

11 Unsinkable Facts About 'Titanic' Survivor Molly Brown

Better known to history as “the unsinkable Molly Brown,” Margaret Tobin Brown is arguably one of the most famous survivors of the RMS Titanic. On that fateful voyage, she helped others into lifeboats before boarding Lifeboat No. 6 herself, then encouraged fellow passengers on it to search for other survivors.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lake Oswego Review

New York Times bestselling author, Roxane Gay, to speak at the VOICES Lecture Series on April 20

SPONSORED - Register now: VOICES Lectures presents Roxane Gay, author & cultural critic, will share her reflective, no-holds-barred exploration of feminism during a 1-night-only conversation. Roxane Gay is an author and cultural critic garnering international acclaim for her reflective, no-holds-barred exploration of feminism and social criticism. Roxane will speak at the VOICES Lecture Series at the Tiffany Center in Portland on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.voicesinc.com. Roxane Gay is an author and cultural critic whose writing is unmatched and widely revered. Her work garners international acclaim for its reflective, no-holds-barred exploration of feminism and social...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Forget 'keep Portland weird,' Oregon City invented quirky

Falls View Tavern hopes new 'Fractal Trinketing' bar top will put watering hole on the map Oregon City, as the first city incorporated west of the Rocky Mountains, has had a significantly longer period in which to reinvent itself compared to its "keep Portland weird" northern upstart. Oregon City's enduring claims to superior weirdness included the April 1 unveiling of Drea McLaughlin's custom piece of art as the bar top for the century-old Falls View Tavern. McLaughlin, an OC resident, used a fractal burning technique that resembles lightning flashes to create the bar-top art. She elevated the surface of the...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Dunn
Lake Oswego Review

Amara Marluke was 'walking ray of sunshine'

Slain Portland State University student was honored with a celebration of her life on Saturday, April 9.Shooting victim Amara "Mara" Marluke was honored by friends, family and classmates from Portland State University and Sunset High School during a celebration of her life in the Smith Memorial Student Union on Saturday, April 9. Marluke was a "walking ray of sunshine" who made an impact on her community, said her friend Jasmine Shaheen. "Whether or not you were having a good or bad day, she made sure you had a good day." Although Marluke was just a freshman at PSU, her friends...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Portland Center Stage releases 2022-23 lineup

PCS season — The 2022-23 Portland Center Stage season at The Armory kicks off with Jonathan Larson's rock musical "tick, tick … BOOM!" The nine-show lineup also includes the Portland debuts of new woks by PCS-commissioned playwright Christina Anderson, performance artist Kristina Wong, master of classic adaptations Kate Hamill and Mohegan theater-maker Madeline Sayet, as well as a world premiere by acclaimed playwright Lauren Yee, which was commissioned by PCS, and Tarell Alvin McCraney's music-infused "Choir Boy."
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Freestyle Love Supreme's winning Portland love-in

Improvised wit and empathy make for fabulous night of theater and hip-hop music. Opening night was a triumph for the latest iteration of Freestyle Love Supreme as they seized their opportunities and gave Portland a hilarious show of improvised rapping and off-the-cuff tunes. The audience submitted all the ideas for the collection of rappers, beatboxers and musicians to make a good story. After a warmup where they wandered onstage introducing themselves, MC Anthony Veneziale asked for word prompts: first verbs, then things that annoy, then things the audience loves. From that, the group spun three songs around the words flail,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Boxing Matches#Farrar Straus#Fsg
Lake Oswego Review

Portland tree planting contract winding down

City government is ending one contract with Friends of Trees as tree canopy is being lost.A years-long partnership between the City of Portland and a local non-profit is coming to an end, and with it, thousands of trees taking root throughout the city. Friends of Trees has helped the city plant more than 40,000 trees —especially in low-income and low-canopy areas — and while they understand the city's choice to end their contract, they say it's disappointing and worry about the future of tree planting as climate change remains top of mind. The contract is ending as two recent studies...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Endangered Oregon plants thrive in oils

Susan Harrington is inspired to paint Oregon plants that are being squeezed to extinction. Environmentalist Greta Thunberg's 2019 statement that "I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is" when it comes to global warming, inspired Portland painter Susan Harrington. Over a long career as an artist, Harrington has painted the human form, still lifes, landscapes and gardens. More recently she became an activist and focused on waste plastics, even incorporating pieces of packaging into her canvases. For her new show at Waterstone Gallery, Our House on Fire, (through May...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Pickathon, back after two-year hiatus, releases festival lineup

The indie music celebration takes place Aug. 4-7 at Pendarvis Farm, and organizers emphasize environment and beauty.Pickathon, the cool indie music festival at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, returns in 2022 after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It'll be Aug. 4-7, and tickets are on sale at www.pickathon.com/tickets. And, the lineup for the 2022 Pickathon was released Tuesday morning. Here's a summary from the Pickathon folks: As a deep curation festival, Pickathon's lineup reflects new movements in music, including cutting-edge jazz from British artists Sons of Kemet, Nubya Garcia and American jazz icon Nate Smith, fast-rising indie...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Portland Tribune

'She would've changed the world': Marluke's family reflects

Family fights for domestic violence survivors after death of Portland State student.Amara Marluke's family may never adjust to talking about her in the past tense. Marluke, 19, was shot and killed early Monday, April 4, near the Portland State University campus where she lived. Fellow PSU student, Keenan Harpole, 20, was arrested in Deschutes County after surrendering to police there. Marluke was an arts and music major at PSU who was trying to figure out which path suited her best. University officials described her as an artist, activist and vibrant member of her community. She...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Amazon
WWD

Independent Retailers Detail Dealing With Theft for Better or Worse

While a certain amount of theft has always been among retailers’ costs, recent shoplifting and robberies have taken an even greater toll on independent stores. Unlike nationwide retailers that have multiperson loss prevention teams and ample capital to try to thwart thieves, smaller chains or one-unit stores don’t have the same degree of manpower or money to combat the problem. In addition, the theft of tens of thousands of merchandise and the costly preventive measures that are needed in response to such incidents chips away at their bottom lines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

New books to add to your April reading list

Zibby Owens is a podcaster, author, publisher, and columnist for "Good Morning America." April showers bring May flowers … and this April, a flood of fantastic fiction, non-fiction, poetry, stories and more, will delight even the most discerning reader. Below is a list of top picks:. Debut novel. 'Lessons...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
241
Followers
4K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy