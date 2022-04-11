Ten Grands welcomes William Chapman Nyaho and other pianists

The event organized by Michael Allen Harrison returns to the Schnitz stage after a two-year absence.

To be on stage and playing piano along with nine other accomplished pianists is something to behold for even the performers, and it's what makes Ten Grands such an exciting concert to attend.

All of the pianists are outstanding in their own right — but playing in harmony with nine others can be exhilarating.

"Sort of heavenly," said William Chapman Nyaho, a Ghanaian-born, Seattle-based pianist who'll play in the music education fundraiser Ten Grands Saturday, April 16, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. "It's so, so wonderful. I love playing music with other pianists.

"I even have a dual piano partner, but getting to play with nine other pianists who are phenomenal in their own genre … we all come together from our different corners and viewpoints and create this beautiful sound of music. Everybody has a different touch with different pianos."

It's the 20th live and in-person Ten Grands, which was founded by Portland's Michael Allen Harrison. It was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, and last year it was without an audience and was on television. Harrison says a full house is expected; the 10 grand pianos sitting on stage have been donated by Classic Pianos.

"It's this big, giant, beautiful sound, and a variety of artists — classical, New Age, jazz, pop, gospel," Harrison said.

"Ten Grands showcases what a piano can do. When it does get powerful, it is a big, huge sound. It can be poignant and intimate and beautiful in a minimal way as well."

Each pianist does a solo piece, emphasizing their style and choice of music, and then all 10 collaborate in some epic pieces.

Artists performing this year are Harrison, Tom Grant, Robert O'Hearn, Andrea Johnson, Colleen Adent, Mac and Haley Potts, Mark Salman, John Nilsen and Nyaho, and special guest vocalist Julianne Johnson.

Nyaho has played Ten Grands before in Portland, as well as the Ten Grands event in Seattle. He teaches in the Seattle area and serves on the faculty at Pacific Lutheran University and Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Being from Ghana, West Africa, Nyaho has been an advocate for music of Africa and its diaspora. His publications include a five-volume anthology, "Piano Music of Africa and the African Diaspora." He's trained and plays classical piano — Bach, Chopin, Prokofiev and more — but advocates for African composers.

Nyaho quickly points out that Mozart himself learned much from a French composer of African descent, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier De Saint-Georges.

"There has been a lot of people of African descent in Europe playing classical music since the 17th century," Nyaho said. "I play music by some of these composers, including some African-British composers."

He said there are a lot of composers in Africa, from North Africa to East Africa, Egypt, Ghana, and Nigeria.

"The great thing about the piano is it's not only percussive but a melodic instrument," he added. "The whole idea of playing with African flair, the piano is a good vehicle for that."

Said Harrison: "He's a world-class classical pianist and master educator. He infuses his African roots in a lot of what he does."

Nyaho looks forward to Ten Grands, where he'll play a solo piece by an Afro-Cuban composer.

"Michael composes and does these arrangements for 10 pianos, and it's so brilliant," Nyaho said. "We come and play our part, and it's fabulous."

Tickets remain for Ten Grands. For more: www.tengrands.com.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.