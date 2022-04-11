ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Forget 'keep Portland weird,' Oregon City invented quirky

By Raymond Rendleman
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcP1i_0f5S8Kwd00 Falls View Tavern hopes new 'Fractal Trinketing' bar top will put watering hole on the map

Oregon City, as the first city incorporated west of the Rocky Mountains, has had a significantly longer period in which to reinvent itself compared to its "keep Portland weird" northern upstart. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbwWE_0f5S8Kwd00

Oregon City's enduring claims to superior weirdness included the April 1 unveiling of Drea McLaughlin's custom piece of art as the bar top for the century-old Falls View Tavern.

McLaughlin, an OC resident, used a fractal burning technique that resembles lightning flashes to create the bar-top art. She elevated the surface of the bar over a mixed-media collage piece that features custom drawings, acrylic paint and even trinkets, in a process she calls, "Fractal Trinketing."

Bar manager Cyndee Mady said McLaughlin's unique artistry might become another draw for patrons to the tavern. Terry B. Enstad has owned the tavern for 22 years, living her entire life in the southern OC neighborhood of Canemah where her father, Dean, was the local gunsmith.

"Our tagline is 'Quirky was probably invented here,' and this may just put us on the map," Mady said. "Trees, fairies, foxes and other woodland creatures can be found in the details, as well as a replica of the tavern itself, and even some flower pennies, a nod to our previous failed penny bar." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sz6ju_0f5S8Kwd00

Enstad hired McLaughlin to do some artwork in 2016, and they subsequently developed a friendship, which led to additional commissions. McLaughlin's work can be seen throughout the bar on signs, gates, the back bar, chalkboards and even in the men's room. She worked at Falls View as a bartender for a short while.

"I will always be grateful for Terry Bee giving me so much faith, opportunity and artistic freedom to get me where I am now," McLaughlin said. "I feel truly in full bloom now and wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for her."

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon, is the largest and most populated city in Oregon. Called the City of Roses for its ideal climate for growing roses, Oregon is full parks and gardens to visit. This includes the International Rose Test Garden, which ties into its nickname. Some other things Portland has plenty of art institutions, museums, shopping, and plenty of places to eat.
CBS Austin

Baby born on Portland, Oregon sidewalk thriving, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Police say the baby officers helped deliver on the sidewalk in downtown Portland last week is thriving. The Portland Police Bureau donated a bunch of supplies to the baby girl and the family caring for her. She was born last Friday near Southwest 13th Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Oregon City, OR
Lifestyle
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
KATU.com

Crime spikes in cities surrounding Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's not just Portland seeing a spike in crime. Surrounding cities are also seeing an alarming trend. Tigard and Tualatin police say they've seen a sharp increase in vehicle thefts in the past few months. Tigard police say in January 2022, they had 32 stolen vehicles...
KTVZ

The Black homeownership gap in Portland, Oregon

When the Fair Housing Act of 1968 was signed into law, it prohibited home sale discrimination based on race—a huge step forward for Black Americans and other minorities. At that point in history, minority groups regularly faced clear, outright discrimination regarding the selling, rental, or financing of housing, and the law worked to level the housing market playing field for all people. But while the law’s passage barred housing discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, and sex, Black homeownership rates remain the lowest of all racial groups in the country. Per the U.S. Census Bureau, the rate of African American homeownership was 44.1% at the close of 2020, while the rate of white homeownership was 74.5%—proof of the significant gap.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keep Portland Weird#Collage#Friendship#Bartender#Food Drink#Falls View Tavern#Fractal Trinketing#Oc
Portland Tribune

Paper shredding fundraiser to be offered in Oregon City

Woman's Club organizing event for civic improvement, social services efforts. Oregon City Woman's Club is organizing a paper-shredding event from 9 a.m.-noon — or until the truck is filled — on Saturday, April 23, in the parking lot of the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 1726 Washington St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Portland Tribune

West Linn to talk bike-ped bridge with Oregon City

Local governments could include the bridge concept in transportation plan in coming months. The city of West Linn could add a proposal for a bike and pedestrian bridge crossing the Willamette River into its Transportation System Plan in the coming months, an action that would move the bridge one step closer to fruition.
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah Safe Rest Village could be first in Portland

All Good Northwest is tapped to oversee Southwest Portland transitional housing site. A new Safe Rest Village at the Sears Army Reserve Center in Southwest Portland could be the first of six to open in Portland. Portland's Safe Rest Village team says a site plan has been submitted to the city for permitting at the armory near Multnomah Village. Materials and site improvements are still being confirmed, but staff in Commissioner Dan Ryan's office say the goal is to get the 40-pod outdoor homeless shelter up and running in May. "It is likely to be our first...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Portland Center Stage releases 2022-23 lineup

PCS season — The 2022-23 Portland Center Stage season at The Armory kicks off with Jonathan Larson's rock musical "tick, tick … BOOM!" The nine-show lineup also includes the Portland debuts of new woks by PCS-commissioned playwright Christina Anderson, performance artist Kristina Wong, master of classic adaptations Kate Hamill and Mohegan theater-maker Madeline Sayet, as well as a world premiere by acclaimed playwright Lauren Yee, which was commissioned by PCS, and Tarell Alvin McCraney's music-infused "Choir Boy."
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Endangered Oregon plants thrive in oils

Susan Harrington is inspired to paint Oregon plants that are being squeezed to extinction. Environmentalist Greta Thunberg's 2019 statement that "I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is" when it comes to global warming, inspired Portland painter Susan Harrington. Over a long career as an artist, Harrington has painted the human form, still lifes, landscapes and gardens. More recently she became an activist and focused on waste plastics, even incorporating pieces of packaging into her canvases. For her new show at Waterstone Gallery, Our House on Fire, (through May...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Additional Safeguards Could Come To Portland City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland’s spring budget is being shaped right now. The Office of Management and Finance is asking for just over $2 Million to increase security at city hall that could keep someone from ramming the building with a car or other forced entries.
PORTLAND, OR
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFAR

10 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses You Can Visit Across the U.S.

Fallingwater is located in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountains and is considered to be the best example of Wright’s style of organic architecture. Although he became famous for designing public works like the Guggenheim Museum, the American architect’s bread and butter was building private homes. Ask anyone to name...
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy