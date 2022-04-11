ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden And India's PM Modi To Hold Meeting Today: Russia-Ukraine War And More On Agenda

By Navdeep Yadav
 4 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are all set to have a virtual meeting on Monday.

It will precede the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and their respective Indian counterparts, S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The meeting will “further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

What's On The Agenda: According to the White House, President Biden and PM Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues, which include:

  • Ending the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Countering the climate crisis
  • Strengthening the global economy
  • Upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy in the Indo-Pacific

Russa-Ukraine Crisis On List: The duo will also discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, India was sticking to its strictly neutral stance, abstaining yet again from voting in the United Nations General Assembly on a draft resolution to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council.

