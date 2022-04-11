Severe Weather Statement issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 315 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding ongoing in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 151 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen due to earlier thunderstorm activity. The Flood Advisory is being maintained to account for any standing water still present in the Flood Advisory. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach, Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, Ravenswood Estates, Estates Of Fort Lauderdale, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Oak Point, Hollywood Downtown and Fort Lauderdale Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
