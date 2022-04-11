Jon Hein's TV Picks — Week of April 11, 2022

"As workers return to their cubicles, is it any wonder that our current crop of workplace comedies are boasting a new, darker edge?" says Mark Peikert. "Audiences — or at least the heads of programming —seemingly can’t get enough stories about terrible places to work. But the comedies are also probing deeper into work culture, and the ways in which it bleeds into personal lives. Mythic Quest investigates the company behind a successful multi-player game, digging into the thorny issue of mentorship amid the laughs in a way 30 Rock never quite did. On fellow Apple TV+ series Severance, employees at Lumen agree to have a chip implanted in their brains that keep their work and personal lives completely separate. Even HBO Max’s pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death, boasts employees who spend an awful lot of time discussing whether or not they should murder their boss..."

