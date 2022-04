Springfield - Celebrate National Park Week with Springfield Armory National Historic Site. Bring your family to visit during National Park Week as they celebrate the service men and women, and their network of parks with fun, family activities, and more. Be sure to pick up your free interagency federal recreation land pass for you and your family to enjoy. Discover the history and culture of the Springfield Armory, take a ranger-led walking tour, participate in Junior Ranger activities, make a sun catcher, plant some seeds, learn about bees, attend a ranger program and more. See the full schedule of events here.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO