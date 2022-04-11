Recommended:

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago
Hourlong Reality Series (10 Episodes) | TV-14 What'sThe Kardashians About?. The Kardashians invite cameras back into their lives as they celebrate major family milestones, embrace new career challenges, and continue to grapple with the pressures of life in the spotlight. Who's involved?. Less than a year after Keeping Up...

The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has allowed him to finally 'move on'

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
Primetimer

Amy Schumer: I never intended to tell the Alec Baldwin Rust joke at the Oscars

On Instagram, Schumer posted a photo of a Daily Mail story claiming she and husband Chris Fischer are buying a Montecito mansion, writing: "This is not true. I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out. Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I’m touring august through the holidays!" Last week, Schumer was met with backlash when she revealed the Rust joke that didn't make the Oscars cut during a Las Vegas performance.
Primetimer

Peacock's Poker Face adds David Castañeda

The Umbrella Academy star is the latest addition to Rian Johnson's mysterious series, also starring Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Stephanie Hsu. Castañeda's role, like the whole series, is being kept under wraps.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
Primetimer

In defense of IMDb TV rebranding as "Amazon Freevee"

IMDb TV's new name was met with Twitter mockery when it was announced Wednesday morning. "Streamer names are easy fodder for derision; Peacock also received brickbats and eyerolls, especially from those who didn’t think it would take flight," says Tony Maglio. "(For now, that appears to be the case.) Amazon Freevee is a bad name, with a phonetic spelling that’s cutesy and cloying — but it’s also one that makes literal sense in a way that its competitors Tubi and Fubo do not. As a streamer dedicated to free TV, Freevee is free TV. (FreeV wasn’t an alternative; it would be read as 'freev' and Free-V isn’t great, either.)" As Maglio notes, IMDb TV was previously known as "IMDb Freedive," so the new name pays homage to its "Free" past.
Primetimer

WATCH: Molly Shannon and Stephen Colbert Get Emotional Discussing Their Personal Tragedies

It was an emotional night on CBS as Molly Shannon and The Late Show's Stephen Colbert discussed the tragedies that shaped their lives. As she does in her new memoir "Hello, Molly!" Shannon opened up about the car accident that took the lives of her mother and sister when she was just four years old, and she and Colbert, whose father and two brothers died in a tragic plane crash, bonded over their commitment to living life to the fullest.
Primetimer

David Spade: Lorne Michaels wanted a movie based on SNL's "Gap Girls" sketches

Spade said on his and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall SNL-themed podcast that Michaels was interested in turning the "Gap Girl" sketches -- featuring him, Adam Sandler and Chris Farley as vapid Gap mall employees -- into a feature film. “We didn’t write it, said Spade. “It didn’t happen, but it was sort of when I thought movies were very easy to come by because I was delusional.”
Primetimer

NCIS books Teri Polo

She'll recur as Gary Cole’s character's ex-wife, a former FBI agent who left the FBI following their divorce and took a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator.
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
Primetimer

Amazon renews Making the Cut for Season 3, sets summer return

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will be joined by returning judges Jeremy Scott and Nicole Richie this summer. “I am excited for Making the Cut to return this summer for its third season,” Klum said in a statement. “I was so happy to be reunited with Tim, Nicole, and Jeremy as we searched for the next great global fashion brand among our most talented group of designers yet! This season’s fashion far exceeded our expectations and there are so many amazing looks that I cannot wait to wear myself.”
Primetimer

HBO Max's The Brothers Garcia sequel The Garcias is stuck in the Nickelodeon past

"Notionally, The Garcias is pitched at a broad audience: Its humor is broad, its plotlines are heartfelt," says Daniel D'Addario. "But the great frustration of The Garcias lies in the way that, seeking to reach just about anyone, it lacks texture and specificity. Indeed, it seems to have ported from kiddie network Nickelodeon not merely a set of characters but a sensibility, tending toward first-thought punchlines, an utter indifference to visuals, and too-easy appeals to sentimentality. The show, following its now-adult characters and their families, is in large part about what it means to grow up. But it feels stuck in the Nickelodeon of decades ago." ALSO: Co-creator Jeff Valdez says it's more interesting following the original cast rather than "create new kids, and redo it again."
Primetimer

on Amazon Prime Video

Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Hourlong Thriller (8 episodes) | TV-MA What'sOuter Range About?. Out in the west pasture of the Abbott family's sprawling Wyoming ranch, there's a sinkhole that appears to be...
