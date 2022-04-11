Recommended:

"Notionally, The Garcias is pitched at a broad audience: Its humor is broad, its plotlines are heartfelt," says Daniel D'Addario. "But the great frustration of The Garcias lies in the way that, seeking to reach just about anyone, it lacks texture and specificity. Indeed, it seems to have ported from kiddie network Nickelodeon not merely a set of characters but a sensibility, tending toward first-thought punchlines, an utter indifference to visuals, and too-easy appeals to sentimentality. The show, following its now-adult characters and their families, is in large part about what it means to grow up. But it feels stuck in the Nickelodeon of decades ago." ALSO: Co-creator Jeff Valdez says it's more interesting following the original cast rather than "create new kids, and redo it again."
