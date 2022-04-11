ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Somebody Somewhere Creators on Taking Faith Seriously

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a coming out scene in the first season finale of Somebody Somewhere, but it doesn’t involve being gay. When we meet Joel (Jeff Hiller) in the HBO show's pilot episode, he’s already out of the closet. He’s so out, in fact, that he hosts a regular event called Choir Practice,...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Everett
Primetimer

Hallmark announces its first romance movie centered on a lead character with Down Syndrome

Never Have I Ever actress Lily D. Moore, who has Down Syndrome, will star in Color My World With Love for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie, which recently wrapped production, "follows Kendall (Moore), a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them," according to Entertainment Tonight. "Thanks to the support of her mother, Emma (Erica Durance), and grandmother, Bev (Karen Kruper), Kendall is happy and thriving. Her life takes a turn when she meets Brad (David DeSanctis) in a cooking class at the local center for diverse learners and romance blossoms." Moore said of the role in a statement: “Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities. I hope viewers take away that Color My World With Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”
MOVIES
Primetimer

Comic strip Stuffed is set to become a TV series

Erik McCurdy’s comic strip, which launched in 2018, has teamed with The Loud House producer Boat Rocker on the potential series. According to Deadline, "Stuffed centers on the outrageous, curious and absurd adventures of an irrepressible little girl and her adventure-ready plush toy guild. Together, they journey beyond the highest mountain to rescue a mythical Yeti, beneath the deepest ocean to solve a pirate riddle, outside the edge of the galaxy to make contact with alien beings and occasionally to the kitchen for cookies."
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Racism#Hbo#Choir Practice#Lgbt#Midwestern
Primetimer

Netflix picks up former CW gender non-conforming pilot Glamorous starring Miss Benny to series

Miss Benny, star of the 2019 CW pilot Glamorous will continue in that role in the 10-episode series, joined by original writer Jordon Nardino. "Glamorous continues to tell the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for a legendary makeup mogul," per The Hollywood Reporter. "It becomes Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants from life, who he actually is and what it means for him to be queer."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Severance, Mythic Quest, American Auto and Our Flag Means Death are bringing a darker edge to the workplace comedy

"As workers return to their cubicles, is it any wonder that our current crop of workplace comedies are boasting a new, darker edge?" says Mark Peikert. "Audiences — or at least the heads of programming —seemingly can’t get enough stories about terrible places to work. But the comedies are also probing deeper into work culture, and the ways in which it bleeds into personal lives. Mythic Quest investigates the company behind a successful multi-player game, digging into the thorny issue of mentorship amid the laughs in a way 30 Rock never quite did. On fellow Apple TV+ series Severance, employees at Lumen agree to have a chip implanted in their brains that keep their work and personal lives completely separate. Even HBO Max’s pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death, boasts employees who spend an awful lot of time discussing whether or not they should murder their boss..."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Primetimer

Bosch: Legacy

The Amazon Freevee spinoff of Bosch, following Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch as a private investigator for his one-time enemy, debuts May 6.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

We're Here's Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka slam Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-trans stance in an Amy Schneider-hosted Jeopardy! spoof

Schneider hosted a "Jeopardy! Drag Queen Edition" spoof during the GLAAD Media Awards, which streams on Hulu on Saturday. One clue read: "This governor compared gender-affirming care to child abuse," read Schneider. Shangela buzzed in and ranted against Abbott, saying: "I think what she means is the tyrant fool known as Texas governor Greg Abbott. Let me just say that GLAAD is currently rallying Hollywood and the news media to fight back against anti-trans legislation in Texas and all across the country."
TEXAS STATE
Primetimer

Old Enough!, featuring toddlers in Japan running errands for their parents, is Netflix's most bingeable show

"The most bingeable new series on Netflix right now is not a true crime scammer drama with an exorbitant music budget, nor is it a trashy dating show featuring some of the worst people ever to appear on television," says Jordan Julian. "It’s not even a bodice-ripping, tension-filled meditation on horniness in Regency-era London. No, the most bingeable show on Netflix right now just so happens to be a Japanese reality series about unsupervised toddlers running complicated, multi-step errands for their parents. It’s called Old Enough!, and it’s even more wholesome than it sounds.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy