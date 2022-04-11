Somebody Somewhere Creators on Taking Faith Seriously

Never Have I Ever actress Lily D. Moore, who has Down Syndrome, will star in Color My World With Love for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie, which recently wrapped production, "follows Kendall (Moore), a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them," according to Entertainment Tonight. "Thanks to the support of her mother, Emma (Erica Durance), and grandmother, Bev (Karen Kruper), Kendall is happy and thriving. Her life takes a turn when she meets Brad (David DeSanctis) in a cooking class at the local center for diverse learners and romance blossoms." Moore said of the role in a statement: “Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities. I hope viewers take away that Color My World With Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO