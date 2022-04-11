ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Ukrainian nuns open their monastery doors to the displaced

By RENATA BRITO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCSJD_0f5S32ov00
1 of 14

HOSHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Beneath the ancient beech forests of the Carpathian Mountains, a quiet monastery in the western Ukrainian village of Hoshiv has transformed itself into a giant playground for a dozen children who’ve been displaced by the war with their families.

Nuns at the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family, 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Lviv, have granted refuge to some 40 people fleeing fighting with Russian forces in eastern and central Ukraine.

The sound of birdsong and the gentle drone of prayers are a relief for 59-year-old Ryma Stryzhko, who fled from Kharkiv. “It seemed that the planes were flying in the middle of the house. And you could hear the sound of bombing,” she recalled. She often had to duck behind cars as she was going to buy bread or medicines.

“After what we saw, (the monastery) is a paradise.”

The monastery is in itself a symbol of resilience, built after Ukraine’s independence in the early 1990s. The previous monastery in the village had been closed by communist authorities while the area was part of the Soviet Union, and the nuns sent to Siberia.

“All our prayers are now focused on peace in Ukraine, for our soldiers, for those innocent people who died, who were murdered,” said Sister Dominica, the head nun.

Before the war, the 17 nuns led a tranquil life. In addition to their religious duties and charitable work, they also grew mushrooms, made their own pasta and painted icons to decorate the chapel. Now, they run after young children, provide support and counseling to their mothers and cook daily for dozens of guests.

“Everything in the monastery is focused on prayer and order,” Sister Dominica explained. But when the Russian invasion began, they told local officials they could host up to 50 displaced people.

“We adjusted the prayer and work schedule to the people,” she said.

Many of the children who are now laughing and hugging the nuns arrived traumatized.

“In the beginning, they were a little reticent. This is a new place for them. They came from cities where (there is shooting), where there are constant (air raid) sirens,” she said.

But even among these peaceful surroundings, the nuns still get air raid alerts on their smartphones. They warn the rest of the residents by ringing the monastery bells — a less traumatic sound than the loud sirens in the cities — and direct them to the basement.

A makeshift chapel there is decorated with a painting of Mary and baby Jesus, a candle and a large cross made of branches. Mattresses, blankets and benches also line the basement. One of the walls had “The Prodigy” written in chalk, an apparent homage to the British dance-electronic band.

But even when there are no sirens, children happily use the cavernous underground space.

“We play, and read prayers,” said Rostyslav Borysenko, a 10-year-old, who fled besieged Mariupol with his mother. “It helps.”

His mother is still anxiously awaiting news of relatives and friends who couldn’t escape Mariupol, or were evacuated to eastern areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Despite being thousands of kilometers from the frontlines, conversation at the dinner table mostly revolved around war.

While the families break bread in the dining room, the nuns dine separately in the library, at a long table under a painting of the Last Supper. Among them is 44-year-old Sister Josefa, who was evacuated from a Kyiv monastery on the first day of the war.

“It’s hard to leave the place you lived,” she said. “Although I can live here ... my heart is there. And I’m waiting to go back.”

___

Associated Press photojournalist Nariman El-Mofty contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Monastery#The Nuns#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Hoshiv#Ap#Russian#Communist
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Finland joining NATO means ‘destruction of their country,’ Russian lawmaker says

A Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday the Finnish government would be signing off on “the destruction of their country” if they tried to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance. In remarks shared by the Russian-state media station RIA Novosti, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said Finland would...
POLITICS
Robb Report

The Russian Crew Aboard a $700 Million Superyacht Possibly Linked to Vladimir Putin Have Abandoned Ship

Click here to read the full article. In the wake of widespread sanctions against Russia and the subsequent seizing of oligarchs’ assets, Russian crew members aboard a $700 million superyacht potentially linked to President Vladimir V. Putin have quit their jobs amid scrutiny of the luxurious 459-footer. The mysterious vessel in question, which goes by the name of Scheherazade, has sparked a wave of controversy over the past two weeks while dry docked in the port of Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany as officials struggle to identify the official owner. The Russian crew members, however, had been fixtures in the small...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

850K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy