ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Finfluencers' could face up to 5 years in prison if they provide financial advice without a license, Australian government says

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPuni_0f5S2KaX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQXTi_0f5S2KaX00
Australian "finfluencers" such as Queenie Tan will have to be careful not to post financial product advice unless they have a financial services license.

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • Australia's finance influencers could face jail time if they give financial advice without a license.
  • The country's securities and investment watchdog listed content that can and cannot be posted.
  • Finance influencers, or "finfluencers," have since removed old posts to comply with the new rules.

Australia's hugely popular financial influencers — or "finfluencers" — could be jailed for up to five years if they continue giving financial advice to their followers without a license.

That's according to an information sheet issued last month by the country's corporate watchdog, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Finfluencers use social media to advise on everything from financial products to budgeting, with some even promising significant returns on specific investments — despite many not holding financial services licenses.

But that's no longer allowed in Australia.

"Think about your content carefully and whether you are providing unlicensed financial services, such as providing financial product advice or dealing by arranging," ASIC wrote. "If you carry on a business of providing financial services, you must hold an AFS (Australian Financial Services) license."

The information sheet listed several examples of text that would constitute financial product advice.

For example, the statement "I'm going to share with you five long-term stocks that will do well and which you should buy and hold" would likely be considered financial product advice as it "intends to influence someone's decision to buy specific financial products," ASIC said. However, offering budgeting tips would not.

Finfluencers who fail to follow ASIC's guidelines could face up to five years in prison, the organization said.

ASIS has already taken a finfluencer to court — Tyson Scholz amassed more than 22,500 followers on his Instagram account @asxwolf_ts before it was made private. According to a media release , the regulator accused the 36-year-old of operating a financial services business without a license "by delivering training courses and seminars about trading in securities on the ASX." Those courses were promoted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, ASIC added.

ASIC is seeking orders to restrain him from promoting or carrying any financial services business in Australia. The case is set to return to court in May.

In recent years, finfluencers have increased in popularity, especially among younger audiences. According to a December ASIC survey , one-third of Australians aged 18 to 21 followed a financial influencer online. The survey also found that 64% of young people in Australia admitted they changed their economic behavior after listening to an influencer.

Finance micro-influencer Ellie Withers, who posts under the Instagram handle @thelady.fire , told Insider that she had to remove some of her old posts to comply with the new rules.

"I've had to archive my net-worth updates as they showed what I invest in, and this is not allowed," said the 29-year-old, who does not have a financial services license. "They were posts on what I invest in, like the actual ETFs, and the new rules state we can't share what we invest in as it could influence our followers to buy that."

Withers, who has more than 1,300 followers on her account, said that the guide is "very broad and doesn't make it easy to decipher."

"There is a lot of turbulence in the finfluencer community right now, with a lot of people of the belief that the guidelines are ambiguous on purpose to make it hard for us to post," she told Insider. "Also, it's unfair to Australian finfluencers as Aussies will now look to overseas information which may not be applicable or may guide them in the wrong."

In her latest Instagram post, shared on Sunday, she said that she had invested more than A$21,000 so far this year. "Can't tell you what I've been investing in though, lols," she wrote.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Prison#Financial Advice#Getty Images Australia#Asic#Afs
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
Insider

Insider

359K+
Followers
25K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy