ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles shooting: 2 dead, 5 hurt after gunfire erupts in Willowbrook

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2uxJ_0f5Rwy4D00

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — At least two people are dead and five others hurt after gunfire erupted in Southern California’s Los Angeles County, authorities said.

According to KABC, the incident occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday near Blakely Avenue and East 122nd Street in Willowbrook. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said an approximately 40-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy died at the scene after suffering gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, KTTV reported.

Emergency crews rushed four other men, who appeared to be in their 40s and 50s, to the hospital for treatment, officials said. One of the men is in critical condition, according to KTTV. Meanwhile, another victim, a woman, transported herself to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.

No further details, such as the victims’ identities or a description of the suspect, were immediately available.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

1 person hurt after shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are responding to a shooting that happened in front of Anderson County PAWS, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Anderson County Dispatch said they received a call about the shooting at 4:37 p.m. Deputies said the victim has non-life threatening injuries after...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WNDU

One dead, another hurt in Benton Township shooting

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and another person was hurt in a shooting. Officers were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Plum Court at Blossom Acres Apartments just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Willowbrook, CA
Willowbrook, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kabc#Kttv#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two charged with murdering man in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were charged on Friday with first-degree murder in the shooting of a man in Tacoma in 2021. On Dec. 20, 2021, at 12:24 a.m., Tacoma officers were called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on South 93rd Street near South Ash Street.
TACOMA, WA
KESQ

No injuries after freight train derails east of Los Angeles

COLTON, Calif. (AP) — A Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derailed in Southern California on Monday, sending 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks. No injuries were reported after the derailment around 7:30 a.m. near Colton in San Bernardino County. Union Pacific says one of the cars carrying wood caught fire but the flames were quickly extinguished. TV helicopter footage shows several rail cars flipped over with lumber spilled across the tracks. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
COLTON, CA
Complex

Missing California Teen Found Safe in Utah Over 2 Years Later

A family’s years-long search for their autistic son has finally come to an end. According to KTLA, 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt was found safe last week in Park City, Utah, about 700 miles away from his home in Clearlake, California. The teen, who was diagnosed with autism eight years ago, was just 16 when his family reported him missing in September 2019. They would spend the next two and half years searching for their son, who reportedly had a “history of running away.”
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Soaps In Depth

Michelle Stafford Reaches Out for Help After a Senseless Tragedy

Absolutely heartbroken over the tragic death of her dear friend, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) asked her fans and followers for a personal favor. Sharing the news that her friend, Max, was killed in a hit-and-run car accident, the Y&R Daytime Emmy winner implored those who follow her on social media to assist the authorities in bringing his killer to justice.
VENTURA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Struck and Hurt Scooter Collision on 28th Street [Los Angeles, CA]

Male Scooter Rider Hurt in Accident near Figueroa Street. The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m., in the 500 block of West 28th Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. California Highway Patrol officers stated that a man was riding in his scooter when he crashed into an oncoming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston

Stray bullet enters Brockton apartment, lodges in juice box

"It could've been me, it could've been my babies, we could've died." Though the stray bullet that struck her family’s apartment in March didn’t hit anyone, a Brockton mother is raising her concerns about the potential for more violence. Sandra Correia, who has 2- and 4-year-old boys, woke...
BROCKTON, MA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Massive fire engulfs 5 houses, 12 cars in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Sixteen people were displaced by a massive fire in Cleveland that destroyed five houses, a dozen vehicles, and two garages. A total of 80 firefighters from 17 companies battled the blaze in the city that spread quickly due to strong winds, Cleveland.com reported. “Whenever you get a...
CLEVELAND, OH
L.A. Weekly

2 Hurt in Traffic Accident on Sunland Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 18, 2022) – On Sunday, Two unidentified individuals sustained injuries after a traffic accident on Sunland Boulevard. The crash happened at around 9:42 p.m. at 9629 North Sunland Boulevard, police said. Furthermore, at this time, officials have no information how the accident happened but responding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy