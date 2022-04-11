ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Women’s Six Nations: Talking points as England and France keep grand slam hopes alive

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3qnT_0f5Rvx9H00

England and France kept their grand slam hopes alive in the Women’s Six Nations as both secured bonus-point wins in round three of the tournament.

The Red Roses are the defending champions and defeated Wales 58-5 in front of a 14,689-strong crowd at Kingsholm – a record attendance for a home England fixture. A stunning 10-try display against an improved Welsh side delivered them their 21st consecutive victory and managed to keep them on top of the table.

The all-important bonus-point meant France had to also bag five points in their away match to Scotland in order to continue to go toe to toe with England. The Scots frustrated France but they still managed to get the bonus-point try ahead of half-time. They headed into the break 28-3 up after some glorious moments from scrum-half Laure Sansus.

The hosts were stronger in the second half and kept France scoreless before dotting down their only try of the encounter to finish up 28-8 in Scotstoun.

Ireland hosted Italy for the final match of the round and both sides were seeking their first win of the tournament. And it was Greg McWilliams’s team who secured the victory in a brilliant 29-8 performance.

But what were the talking points of the weekend? Here’s one from each of the fixtures.

Abby Dow horror injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45H119_0f5Rvx9H00

England’s versatile back Abby Dow was back in the fold, named at full-back, for their fixture against Wales after missing out in their match against Italy.

She was impressive as ever and looked dangerous running down the left hand side in pursuit of England’s first try. It was then chilling for fans and all watching on to hear her screams after being tackled by two Welsh players. There was a lengthy break in play as she received medical treatment. The Wasps star was stretchered off the pitch and taken to hospital.

The Rugby Football Union has since confirmed she has broken her leg. It will be heartbreaking for the back as she will now miss out on Wasps’ run-in for the Premier 15s top four and potentially the World Cup.

There is some hope for the fast-paced player to still feature in New Zealand, though. Emily Scarratt broke her leg in September and she is now back playing for England. The World Cup is six months away and so there is some potential Dow could be back in time.

But, sadly, England will be without her for the rest of the tournament.

France’s defence is ferocious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32F7rM_0f5Rvx9H00

The second half of Scotland vs France would have had many fans screaming at their TV as multiple Scotland opportunies went to waste. The frustration from the home side was evident but there was nothing they could do as France’s defence was like an iron wall.

Time after time they continued to hold firm and didn’t seem to tire over the 80 minutes. The Scots may have thought they could get some leeway when the subsitutions were made but the replacements were just as strong as the starters.

A particular star who impressed in the defensive line was Madoussou Fall.

It meant France kept their impressive lead and also their title hopes afloat. Their defence could be the key to England’s undoing. If they manage to stop the Red Roses from clocking up the points and land a few blows of their own they could take the title from their rivals. The two teams will face off in round five on 30 April.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe robbed of try

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe had an electric game against Italy and she almost had a perfect outing as she finished off a brilliant team try for Ireland.

She gathered the ball, wrestled her way out of a tackle by Italy captain Manuela Furlan and dotted down.

However, referee Aurelie Groizeleau called no try as she believed Murphy Crowe was held in the tackle which would meant she wasn’t allowed to move again to score the try. It was referred to the television match official Eric Gauzins who seemed to disagree with Groizeleau but he allowed the official to make the final call.

She stuck with her onfield decision and chalked off the score. Social media erupted in disagreement with some blasting the officiating as “poor”, “disgraceful” and that the decision “made no sense”. In the end the score didn’t make a difference to the outcome but it was extemely frustrating for the Ireland team.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Economics Of The FIFA World Cup

In a few months from now, billions of people will be glued to their TVs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that is set to take place in Qatar. Every four years, soccer’s global governing body gathers teams from over 30 countries for the world’s biggest sporting event that brings in billions of dollars in revenues and other economic benefits (jobs and tourism) for host nations and for FIFA itself.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Rugby Football Union#Wales#Welsh
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
SPORTS
The Independent

What do the latest NHS performance figures show?

Here are the key figures from the latest data on the performance of the NHS in England:– Overall waiting listThe number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a new record high.A total of 6.2 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of February 2022, according to NHS England figures. This is up from 6.1 million in January and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.– Waits of more than two yearsThere were 23,281 people waiting more than two years to start treatment at the end of February.This...
HEALTH
The Independent

UK plan to fly asylum-seekers to Rwanda draws outrage

Britain's Conservative government has struck a deal with Rwanda to send some asylum-seekers thousands of miles away to the East African country, a move that opposition politicians and refugee groups condemned as inhumane, unworkable and a waste of public money.Home Secretary Priti Patel visited the Rwandan capital, Kigali, on Thursday to sign what the two countries call an “economic development partnership.” The plan will see some people who arrive in Britain in small boats across the English Channel picked up by the U.K. government and flown 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to Rwanda, apparently for good.Migrants have long used northern...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Andrew McDonald named coach of Australia's men's cricket team

Andrew McDonald has been appointed head coach of Australia's men's team. McDonald, who has been part of Australia's coaching team since 2019, has signed a four-year contract with Cricket Australia. The former Test all-rounder replaces Justin Langer, who left the role in February after rejecting a short-term contract extension. "I...
SPORTS
BBC

Jamison Gibson-Park: Leinster scrum-half cleared to play in Champions Cup derby

Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is available to play in Friday's Champions Cup game against Connacht after his citing case was dismissed. The Ireland international was cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on Connacht's Kieran Marmion in the first leg of the European tie last Friday. Gibson-Park was yellow-carded at the...
WORLD
The Independent

Northern Ireland vs England LIVE: Women’s World Cup qualifying result, final score, reaction as Lionesses win

Follow live updates as England take on Northern Ireland at a sold-out Windsor Park, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to close out their World Cup qualifying campaign by maintaining their 100 per cent record. The Lionesses are five points clear of Austria in Group D and their 10-0 vicotry over North Macedonia on Friday night was their seventh win from as many fixtures. Wiegman’s side have scored 63 times in their campaign so far and have yet to concede a goal - and striker Ellen White is now just four goals of Wayne Rooney’s England record . England beat Northern...
SPORTS
The Independent

Liverpool confirm fan dies after being taken ill before Benfica Champions League game

Liverpool have confirmed that a supporter has died, after falling ill at Anfield just before the club’s Champions League encounter on Wednesday night.Merseyside Police stated that the man’s “next of kin have been informed” and offered condolences to his family.“We can confirm that a man has sadly died after falling ill during the Liverpool vs Benfica football match last night, Wednesday 13 April, at Anfield,” they confirmed.“Prior to the game a man in his 60s was taken to hospital from the stadium for emergency treatment but sadly died a short time later. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-19 infection levels fall across most of UK

Covid-19 infections have fallen across most of the UK, though levels in Wales remain at a record high, figures show.England has seen infections drop for the first time in six weeks, with 3.8 million people likely to have had coronavirus last week, or around one in 14.This is down from 4.1 million the previous week, or one in 13, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).Scotland and Northern Ireland have also seen levels fall.But in Wales infections have risen for the sixth successive week, with 231,900 people estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, or one in 13 –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Rowland Phillips: Ex-Wales women coach takes over at Merthyr

Former Wales women's coach Rowland Phillips has taken over as coach at Welsh Premiership club Merthyr. He succeeds fellow former Wales back-row forward Dale McIntosh at the Wern. Phillips' stint in charge of Wales women ended in March 2020 and he takes over at the Ironmen as they lie fifth...
RUGBY
The Independent

Boris Johnson puts Navy in charge of Channel as he defends Rwanda migration plan

Boris Johnson has put the Navy in command of the English Channel, as he defended plans to send some asylum seekers who make the crossing in small boats to Rwanda.The Prime Minister conceded on Thursday that he expects plans to fly migrants more than 4,000 miles to the East African country to be challenged in the courts.But after widespread criticism from opposition MPs and refugee charities he denied the multi-million pound measures are “draconian and lacking in compassion”.Mr Johnson deflected repeated questions about the fine he has received for breaching his own coronavirus laws as he set out his migration...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

601K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy