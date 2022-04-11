ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Missing Elderly Man Found in Oakland Hills

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland firefighters said Sunday they found the 85-year-old at-risk man, who was reported missing since Tuesday. Alfonzo Arechiga was...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 7

Related
CBS San Francisco

Missing Mill Valley Woman Found Dead In Her Car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
MILL VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lake Chabot#Alameda County Sheriff
KRON4 News

Police: Search underway for Sacramento mass shooting suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they have identified another suspect in the deadly K Street shooting.  He was identified by police as 27-year-old Mtula Payton. Payton reportedly has multiple felony warrants for charges such as domestic violence and firearms. The warrant relating to domestic violence was issued after officers went to a home […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sonoma County Sheriff Recovers 2-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday said deputies found a two-year-old girl Monday hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by her mother. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Shelby Privitt, who doesn’t not have custody, took her daughter, Makenzie Privitt, from the child’s grandmother’s house Monday. The grandmother has custody of the child and the mother is not supposed to be with her, the sheriff’s office said. The two were last seen on foot walking eastbound on Hwy 12 towards the city limits of Santa Rosa. By 4:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that both had been located. “Shelby and Makenzie Privitt have been located and the child is safe,” the office said in a statement. “A very heartfelt thank you to the citizens of this county that called in with helpful information that resulted in the pair being located.” Additional circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and recovery of the child were not immediately available from the sheriff’s office. (L-R) Shelby Privitt, Makenzie Privitt (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone with knowledge of this case was urged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County: 2 bodies found in vehicle

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside. CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp. The Marin County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene, the […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Gilroy Police Locate Woman's Body in Canal

Gilroy police investigators are looking into how a woman's body wound up in a canal. A police spokesperson said Friday afternoon that her remains were located just after noon in the canal, located near the 9000 block of Murray Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they immediately located the woman's...
GILROY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy