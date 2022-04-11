Missing Elderly Man Found in Oakland Hills

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday said deputies found a two-year-old girl Monday hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by her mother. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Shelby Privitt, who doesn’t not have custody, took her daughter, Makenzie Privitt, from the child’s grandmother’s house Monday. The grandmother has custody of the child and the mother is not supposed to be with her, the sheriff’s office said. The two were last seen on foot walking eastbound on Hwy 12 towards the city limits of Santa Rosa. By 4:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that both had been located. “Shelby and Makenzie Privitt have been located and the child is safe,” the office said in a statement. “A very heartfelt thank you to the citizens of this county that called in with helpful information that resulted in the pair being located.” Additional circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and recovery of the child were not immediately available from the sheriff’s office. (L-R) Shelby Privitt, Makenzie Privitt (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone with knowledge of this case was urged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO