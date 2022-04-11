Santa Barbara High School invites theatre fans to see Chicago

Chicago showing now at SBHS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara High School students have transformed their theater into the set of Chicago.

"The students have been working really hard for a couple months on the sets and the costumes, the lights ,and the props. We also have the jazz band playing with us, which is very exciting. We haven't had that in a long time," said SBHS Theater Director Justin Baldridge.

Opening weekend got rave reviews.

There are a couple more shows on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

For more information visit sbhstheatre.com

