Gwen Stefani is a ska-punk girl at heart, and she sure knows how to give her classic look a hint of country flair on occasion. The eternal style icon, 52, just rocked an ensemble that blends elements of her edgy signature choices (like fishnet tights, a red lip and 90s red-and-black plaid) with DSquared knee-high cowboy boots in her latest Instagram post. Like the thousands of fans who double-tapped her pic, we too are in awe of how she can seamlessly blend different styles while making an outfit all her own.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO