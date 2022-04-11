ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Goldman pays 1.7 billion euros for Dutch-based asset manager

By Emma-Victoria Farr
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ffPU_0f5RfbPB00

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has acquired Netherlands-based asset manager NN Investment Partners for 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to expand its asset management footprint in Europe and increase its sustainable investment capabilities.

NN Investment Partners, formerly part of NN Group (NN.AS), will be integrated into Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). The acquisition of the firm, which has more than 900 employees, brings Goldman's assets under supervision to approximately 2.8 trillion dollars.

Buying NN Investment Partners, based in The Hague, is part of Goldman Sachs’ plan to scale up its European operations. The business will push growth in products such as European equity and investment-grade credit, sustainable investments and "green" bonds.

It will also help GSAM deepen its integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) values into its operations.

"This acquisition advances our commitment to put sustainability at the heart of our investment platform. It adds scale to our European client franchise and extends our leadership in insurance asset management," David Solomon, chairman and chief executive of Goldman Sachs, said on Monday.

Solomon is looking to diversify the bank's revenue to focus on more predictable business such as consumer banking, wealth and asset management. read more

As part of the transaction, GSAM has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with NN Group to manage an approximately 180 billion dollar asset portfolio.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)

Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; Editing by Andres Gonzalez and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs raised COO pay by 78% in 2021

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron’s total compensation for 2021 was $33 million, up nearly 78% from a year earlier, the Wall Street bank disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday. The compensation consisted of $1.85 million in base salary, $12.46 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

KKR to buy Japanese real estate asset manager for $2 billion

(Reuters) -KKR & Co said on Thursday it is buying Japanese real estate asset manager Mitsubishi Corp-UBS Realty Inc (MC-UBSR) for 230 billion yen ($1.94 billion), deepening the U.S. private equity firm’s presence in Japan. KKR will buy MC-UBSR from Mitsubishi Corp and UBS Asset Management. MC-UBSR was founded...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Manager#Nn Investment Partners#Dutch#Nn Group#Nn As#Gsam#European
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Recreating Sufficient Supply Chains with Asset Management Programs

The shipping industry loses trillions of dollars in shipping damage every year due to mishandling during transport. Something as simple as a bump in the road can cause big problems in the supply chain. In addition to damage, consider the supply chain shortages that several industries have seen in the last two years. With many struggling to get items in stock, shipped and delivered in a timely manner, there’s very little room for error or deviations. Understanding the value of rehabilitating a successful supply chain, it’s now more important than ever before that organizations minimize product loss.
ECONOMY
CNBC

The $1.7 billion controversy over ApeCoin, explained: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Gannon Breslin of The Drop explains the controversy over ApeCoin's launch.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
Netherlands
Reuters

Russian cenbank says wants rouble rate to be determined by market

(Reuters) - The Russian central bank has imposed foreign exchange controls to support liquidity but aims to preserve market pricing principles and a rouble exchange rated determined by the market, the bank’s first deputy governor said on Friday. Ksenia Yudayeva said the Russian economy and its financial sector were...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Buyout firm Thoma Bravo approaches Twitter with acquisition interest

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LP has contacted Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) to express interest in putting together an acquisition offer that would rival Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk's $43 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Thoma Bravo, a private...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tunisia offers to sell its shares in Nouvlair airline firm

TUNIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Tunisia on Friday offered for sale its shares in the Nouvlair airline company confiscated from a son-in-law of late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali who was toppled in the 2011 uprising, Karama Holding Company said. The last date for submitting offers is May 19...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

China cuts banks' reserve requirement ratio as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth. The People’s Bank of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) is preparing to resume production at its Shanghai plant on Monday following a three-week stoppage, having received the go-ahead from local authorities, two people familiar with the matter said. The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city's Huangpu River,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Belarus bans EU-registered trucks from entering country

April 15 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday announced a ban on trucks registered in the European Union from entering its territory, Interfax news agency quoted the transport ministry as saying. Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
EUROPE
Reuters

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. The healthcare, utilities, consumer staples and real estate...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy