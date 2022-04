Energy bills can seem like a domestic problem: a bill falling on the household doormat.In fact, energy costs flood every artery of an economy, so when they rise sharply, it is a shock that goes right to the heart.Higher oil and natural gas prices are not the only pressure that is driving prices to grow at the fastest pace in thirty years, but they form a significant economic handbrake, the full force of which is only just starting to be felt.The latest inflation figures show that gas prices have risen close to a third in the year to February, electricity...

