The automaker sent a notice to employees and suppliers on Wednesday informing them of the closure, reported Reuters, which viewed the internal memo. The electric vehicle maker didn’t confirm the reason for suspending production on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the temporary suspension in production comes as Toyota and Volkswagen – the world’s largest two automakers – also idled operations in China this week due to a local increase in COVID-19 cases and the additional restrictions that the government implemented to manage the surge.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO