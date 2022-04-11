ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal face their biggest gut check ahead of run-in gauntlet

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AchUe_0f5ROw9n00

Mikel Arteta has always favoured a pursed lips and gritted teeth approach to his press conferences, biting down on his disappointment like a wedge of lemon, but after watching his side’s bleak defeat by Brighton , Arsenal ’s manager made no attempt to swallow his frustration. He questioned his players’ courage and lack of purpose, bemoaned an absence of leadership and reserved criticism for his own tactical mishaps, too. On the one hand, that was merely a natural reaction to a result that could yet prove so pivotal – and costly – in the top-four race. But perhaps it also betrayed the swirl of pressure that loomed over, in Arteta’s words, a “cold atmosphere” at the Emirates on Saturday, as optimism faded into a sinking realisation that the pieces the Spaniard has wrestled so vigorously into place over the course of this season are still all too easily broken apart.

They had returned from the international break as favourites to pip Tottenham to the fourth Champions League spot. But what a second defeat in five days proved is that Arsenal’s greatest enemy may in fact still be themselves. Their implosion against Crystal Palace was timid and inexcusable, evoking memories of the previous unravellings Arteta had sought to eradicate. There was more heart on display in the frantic final few minutes against Brighton, as Arsenal desperately scrapped for a last-ditch equaliser, but it would have been more than they deserved against a side who’d not only failed to win any of their last seven league games but had managed to score just once during that dire spell. “We know this road is taking ourselves nowhere,” Arteta said afterwards. “Especially with where we want to be.”

Some will point to the bitterly unfortunate timing of injuries to Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey. It left Arteta backed into a corner against Brighton, with a doomed choice between deploying the calamitous Nuno Tavares or shifting Granit Xhaka to full back and further unbalancing the midfield. He opted for the latter and it’s not unfair to suggest that decision backfired rather spectacularly, with Enock Mwepu able to surge into the space Xhaka had abandoned and set up Leandro Trossard for Brighton’s opener.

Arsenal may begrudge that bad luck, but it was also the consequence of their calculated gamble in January. The decision not to reinforce the squad and loan out Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who would have been capable of playing at both full back or as a holding midfielder, feels more questionable than ever, especially when considering the impact Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevksi have made at Spurs. Arsenal’s failure to sign a striker is proving an even greater hindrance. Alexandre Lacazette may have long lost his touch in front of goal but he had at least previously guaranteed a useful sense of industry that occupied defenders and created chances. The strain of carrying the burden up front seemed to have left the 30-year-old weary on Saturday and he was marked out of the game and remained virtually anonymous until the final whistle.

It is no surprise in Arsenal’s slow and volatile reinvention under Arteta that problems have punctured the wheels just as they had seemingly turned another corner. It has been a permanent theme to their progress and only come the end of the season can we truly judge how far they have moved forwards. This run of eight games, then, including that seismic north London derby on the penultimate weekend, perhaps represents the biggest gut check of Arteta’s reign to date.

After all, Arsenal were in a similar position not too long ago under Unai Emery. The top four was seemingly theirs to lose, only for successive defeats against Crystal Palace, Wolves and Leicester to obliterate those hopes. A thrashing in the 2019 Europa League final soon followed and Emery was out the door before the end of the year. Arsenal’s current situation may hardly feel as deteriorating as that, but it illustrates quite how quickly things can fall apart.

And so while a Southampton side winless in five should represent an ideal soft touch, there will be a torturous sense of jeopardy that underlines every Arsenal game from hereon in. There is no margin for error, especially when fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham follow in quick succession. A flight at the top four could quite conceivably crash beyond even the top six. It’s not so much a run-in as a gauntlet and it will go on to determine whether Arsenal are ready to push out of the past, or if recent history remains destined to repeat itself in spite of all Arteta’s pained efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

West Ham: David Moyes hails players after historic European win vs Lyon

West Ham manager David Moyes hailed his Lyon kings after they roared into a historic first European semi-final in 46 years.Goals from Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen secured a memorable 3-0 away victory over Lyon and a 4-1 aggregate success, taking the Europa League debutants into the last four.Moyes’ side were big underdogs heading to the city overlooked by the French Alps following last week’s 1-1 first-leg draw at the London Stadium."Great achievement for West Ham to get into the semi-finals of a European competition, we're thrilled by it," the manager said. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More West Ham: David Moyes ‘baffled’ by pitch invader who ruined attack during Lyon drawMan City ‘forgot to play’ against Atletico in ill-tempered showdown, Guardiola saysFootage emerges of tunnel brawl between Roma and Bodo/Glimt coaching staff
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

History shows Man City and Liverpool’s greater targets could result in an FA Cup classic

On the way back from taxing Champions League games, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could have allowed themselves the time to relax, but that’s just not in their nature. The Manchester City manager was already on the laptop on the way home from Madrid. There was something to be figured out.If there has been any sense that Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final is a fixture they could have really done without - a game against exactly the wrong opponents at the wrong time - it was quickly pushed back. The brief build-up has instead inspired an enthusiasm in both managers. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Harry Kane to turn down Manchester United due to Erik ten Hag

What the papers sayOld Trafford is apparently not the destination for Harry Kane this summer, despite Manchester United courting the Tottenham striker for months. The Express says United’s decision to choose Erik ten Hag as their incoming boss was the main factor, with 28-year-old Kane keen to play for his former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was previously linked to the Red Devils’ top job. The Mail, meanwhile, says Ten Hag may try to sign Kane’s 24-year-old Tottenham team-mate Steven Bergwijn – a Netherlands winger – in the coming months.The Star, meanwhile, reports Ten Hag has told Cristiano Ronaldo he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl knows Southampton must improve if they are to finish in top half

Ralph Hasenhuttl says it would be a major achievement for Southampton to achieve their target of a top-half Premier League finish but concedes they have “no chance” based on recent performances.Saints were thrashed 6-0 at home by Chelsea last weekend and have collected only a solitary point from their past five top-flight games.Despite the poor run of form, the south-coast club sit just a point behind 10th position going into their final seven fixtures, which begin on Saturday at home to Arsenal.Manager Hasenhuttl admits his side can only afford a few more slip-ups if they are to fulfil ambitions.“Our target...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Enock Mwepu
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
The Independent

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Nottingham Forest in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The use of Hillsborough as ‘banter’ is a depressing and shameful trend

How should we remember Hillsborough? Today, on another anniversary, the 33rd, this is a question than many of those involved in the quest for justice are asking. Forgetting is not an option.That is not just because the sorrow, the loss and the horror are burnt into the brains of bereaved family members and survivors of the crush on the Leppings Lane that led to the death of 97 people at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in 1989. There is no chance of anyone being left to grieve quietly. There are too many supporters willing to invoke...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool to fall silent to remember Hillsborough victims on 33rd anniversary

Liverpool will fall silent to remember the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster on its 33rd anniversary.The city will pause for a minute’s silence on Friday at 3.06pm, the time the FA Cup semi-final was officially stopped on April 15 1989.This is the first anniversary when tributes will be paid to 97 victims after Andrew Devine, 55, died in July last year – more than 32 years after he was badly hurt in the crush at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.It comes as calls for a Hillsborough Law continue to be made.⚖️ HILLSBOROUGH LAW ⚖️"The scales of justice...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root steps down as England Test captain after struggles on tour

Joe Root has stepped down as England Test captain following the team’s recent struggles in the Ashes and on tour in the Caribbean, saying the role was “taking a toll away from the game”. Root took over from Alastair Cook in 2017 and his 27 Test wins as captain is an England record, ahead of Michael Vaughan (26), Andrew Strauss and Cook (both 24). Those victories contributed to impressive series wins in India, South Africa and Sri Lanka under Root’s leadership. But he could not lead England to Ashes victory in three attempts, with two 4-0 drubbings in Australia either...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester United#Soccer#Spaniard
The Independent

On this day in 2009: Andy Flower appointed England team director

Andy Flower was confirmed as England’s new team director on this day in 2009.The South Africa-born Zimbabwe international had been working as a coach with England for two years after retiring from his playing career.A global recruitment search ended right back on the doorstep at Lord’s with Flower appointed as Peter Moores’ permanent successor after acting as interim head coach on England’s 11-week tour of the West Indies.The England and Wales Cricket Board had engaged professional head-hunting firm Odgers Ray & Berndtson to identify the ideal candidate.Potential high-profile targets such as Tom Moody and Mickey Arthur ruled themselves out of...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy