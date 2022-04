California gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger lauded the state’s potential Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”. SHELLENBERGER: I think … we have the potential once again to be the greatest state in the greatest country in the world. We have a governor who – all he cares about is becoming president of the United States. He cares more about Iowa primary voters than he does about the people of California. So I’m going to run against him. We’re going to win this one, Tucker, and we’re going to make California really what it ought to be, which is the greatest state in the greatest country in the world.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO