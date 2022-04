New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy seemed to soften his resistance to criticism of the state’s recently leaked gender education materials. Murphy recognized for the first time Wednesday undesirable lesson plans in the state’s school system. The governor previously said he’s willing to “entertain” the proposed gender identity lessons, adding that parents should have some say in the matter. In his most recent statement, the governor has gone a step further and explicitly acknowledged an unspecified “handful of sample lesson plans” that his office requests be discarded. However, Murphy still blames the majority of the public backlash to the lessons on “intentionally misrepresented” appraisals by political opponents.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO