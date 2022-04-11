ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXWk9_0f5RCrbK00

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said.

Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members.

“There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and their grandson had been murdered,” Grantville police said in a statement.

All three victims were shot dead after the robbers stole firearms from the shooting range. The dead were identified as Tommy Hawk, his wife Evelyn, the parents of Coroner Hawke and his 19-year-old son, Luke.

“Approximately 40 weapons and the camera dvr were taken from the scene,” the police said. “The GBI was called in to work the case. Due to the amount of weapons taken, the ATF was also called in to assist as well as members from the Coweta County Sheriff’s department.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also announced a $15k reward for any information about the robbers, it announced on Saturday.

“Let’s keep Richard Hawk and family in our prayers,” the statement from the police further said.

Mr Hawke, who was one of the first people to arrive at the crime scene, confirmed the incident to CNN. In an interview with The Guardian he said: “Tommy, Evelyn and Luke knew the Lord as their personal saviour.”

“They died knowing the Lord, and they’re in heaven.”

The police also asked anyone who drove by the shooting range between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact them if they spotted any vehicles “other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford expedition”.

Sassafras T☕️
4d ago

Lord have mercy.. I can’t imagine what he’s going through. I pray the culprits are found soon. My deepest condolences to this gentleman and his family.. may they Rest In Love together 🌻🌷🌸

Jennifer Bolyard
4d ago

May God welcome these people to the Everlasting Glory of Heaven, comfort their family members and friends. 🙏🙏🙏🕊️🌷✝️✝️✝️

tortillalady
3d ago

exactly with any police department im sure they had to get a different coroner to the take over the case, this dude was a mess to have found his parents like this. Prayers go out to him.

The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
