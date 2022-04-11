Ukraine news - live: War to slash economy by nearly half as rockets destroy Dnipro airport

Ukraine ’s GDP will be slashed by around 45.1 per cent this year as a result of the Russian invasion, which has severed its exports and business activity, the World Bank said in its latest forecast.

Additionally, Russia ’s GDP output will dip by 11.2 per cent after Moscow was slapped with economic sanctions on Russian banks, state-owned entities and other institutions by western nations in response to its military action in Ukraine.

On Sunday, a Russian rocket tore through Ukraine’s Dnipro airport, leaving potential casualties, officials said. The besieged country’s troops are now preparing for a new Russian offensive on Monday

On the diplomatic front, the Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin today in a first face-to-face meeting with a European Union leader since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Nehammer met with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky two days earlier.