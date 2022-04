Trixie Mattel and Katya play the Schnitz on Friday, in a show that long-awaited by the cult duo's fans. Drag superstars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova come to Portland Friday night on the third night of their traveling show, Trixie & Katya Live. The extravagant queens have put a lot of work into their new offering, giving it a road show feel. They blasted to viral fame with their hilarious YouTube show, "UNHhhh" (pronounced like a semi-disgusted sigh), where they would sit on stools and improvise on topics such as death, straight people and drugs. Their green screen...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO