Oakland, CA

2 Reported Wounded in Oakland Freeway Shooting That Shut Down Westbound I-580 for Hours

By Kenny Choi
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that brought traffic to standstill on Interstate 580 near the Highway 13 interchange in Oakland Sunday afternoon.

Investigators examined a silver crossover SUV. At least five bullet holes punctured the front passenger-side window with the rest of the windows blown out.

Investigation of a shooting on I-580 in Oakland.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell KPIX two people suffered gunshot wounds. At least one person self-transported to nearby Highland Hospital. It’s unknown whether those injuries are life threatening.

Police sources say there are no suspects at this point in the investigation and no suspect vehicle description.

From above, Chopper 5 captured the traffic backup that lasted well into the evening after the initial CHP closed the westbound lanes of I-580 between MacArthur Blvd. and High St. just before 4 p.m. Authorities diverted traffic to Highway 13 and local streets.

CHP hasn’t confirmed whether the shooting was targeted or not.

KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sonoma County Sheriff Recovers 2-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday said deputies found a two-year-old girl Monday hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by her mother. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Shelby Privitt, who doesn’t not have custody, took her daughter, Makenzie Privitt, from the child’s grandmother’s house Monday. The grandmother has custody of the child and the mother is not supposed to be with her, the sheriff’s office said. The two were last seen on foot walking eastbound on Hwy 12 towards the city limits of Santa Rosa. By 4:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that both had been located. “Shelby and Makenzie Privitt have been located and the child is safe,” the office said in a statement. “A very heartfelt thank you to the citizens of this county that called in with helpful information that resulted in the pair being located.” Additional circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and recovery of the child were not immediately available from the sheriff’s office. (L-R) Shelby Privitt, Makenzie Privitt (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone with knowledge of this case was urged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 bodies found in car parked near Highway 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside. CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp. The Marin County Sheriff's Department was...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
