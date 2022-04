ST. LOUIS -- Daniel Lynch was clear Tuesday night: Six runs allowed in an outing is not ideal, especially when it leads to a 6-5 Royals loss to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. “It’s kind of a weird one, honestly,” Lynch said after he allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. “You never want to give up six runs. I want to start with that. But I felt like I threw the ball really well. You want the team to be in a better position to win.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO