Los Angeles musician Lauren Sanderson has released what is bound to be one of her biggest tracks to-date, having unveiled the powerful ‘Tongue Tied’. If the name Lauren Sanderson sounds familiar to you, then that’s likely not a big surprise. After all, Sanderson has been on the scene for the past six years, carving out a name for herself as a genre-hopping artist who aims to be “the voice for people who may not be able to speak”.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO