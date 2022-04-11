ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houstonians react after three road rage shootings claim lives over the weekend

By Gabby Hart
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox 26 Houston - Houston drivers are reacting after three road rage shootings claimed the lives of two people over the weekend. The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fry Road and Keith Harrow Blvd. Police arrived to find a car crashed into a pole. The...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 15

Darrion Lincoln
3d ago

will never understand why we traffic cameras but don't actually record anything. these road rage shooters seem to get away every time. No consequences, so it'll keep happening.

Reply(1)
5
Related
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
People

Houston Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting Supervisor in the Head Is Arrested

A Texas worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday, the Houston Police Department confirmed. In a press conference held shortly after the homicide, officials with the HPD shared the tragedy unfolded before noon on the 10th floor of a building at Greenway Plaza in Houston where the unidentified suspect and victim both worked.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
La Marque, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

'She was a beautiful person': UTMB NICU nurse from Galveston shot and killed on Gulf Freeway

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.
LA MARQUE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houstonians#Fox 26 Houston#Ford
CBS DFW

Road Rage Leads To Fort Worth Double Shooting, Leaving 1 Dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a road rage incident led to a double shooting on Mar. 19, Fort Worth Police said. Police said that officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman, each with an apparent gunshot wound near the scene. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The woman’s condition is unknown and she is currently undergoing treatment. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Neither victim has been identified. Detectives found that this incident stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant. One vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred. The suspect is cooperating with homicide detectives in this investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.  
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Voice

Dad Of 4 Killed In Road Rage DelCo Shooting: Report

A dad of four was killed in what local police are calling a road rage shooting near a high school in Delaware County on Friday, March 25. The deadly shooting broke out at Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way around 7:55 a.m., close to Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, Upper Darby police said. No students were outside at the time.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy