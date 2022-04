QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - On 288 acres of land in Quitman is Heroes Ranch, an all-accessible ranch under construction for disabled veterans and their families. “We’ve got about 250 high fence, we do have a low fence section that kind of winds up and down the Sandy Creek that we do pig hunting down there, and duck hunting down there. So we use all the ranch, it’s all accessible,” said Freeman Sawyer, founder of Heroes Ranch in Quitman.

