It was a cold and rainy eight-day wait since the Fairfield Lady Lions stood on a softball field, and it seemed Mother Nature’s only way to cool off the Lady Lions’ high powered offense. The Lady Lions were glad to get back on the field Tuesday as they hooked up to play the New Richmond Lady Lions in a non-league contest. The game featured the top team in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and the top team in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference.

FAIRFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO