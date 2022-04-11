ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars defeat Blackhawks, gain ground in wild card race

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Jason Robertson scored two goals, and the Dallas Stars gained ground in the Western Conference wild card race with a 6-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Joe Pavelski...

NHL

Smith calls part of Blues-Bruins game

Chris Kerber gave Springfield Thunderbirds broadcaster Ryan Smith a chance to call an NHL game for the first time in second period on Tuesday. Ryan Smith was barely awake on Monday morning when he got a phone call from St. Louis Blues radio play-by-play broadcaster Chris Kerber. Smith, who broadcasts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

'NOAH IS AN INCREDIBLE PLAYER'

Hanifin continues to shine this season with stellar play at both ends of the ice. Noah Hanifin has quietly established himself as one of the best young defenders in the league with his outstanding play and reliability at both ends of the ice. With 508 games under his belt at...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch

Watch: KCOP-13 Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Blackhawks: 24 - 37 - 11 (59 pts) Kings: 38 - 26 - 10 (86 pts) 1. Calgary Flames: 97 points (72 GP) 2. Edmonton Oilers: 90 points (73 GP) 3. LA Kings: 86 points (74 GP) --------------------------------------------------------- 4. Vegas Golden...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NHL

Ovechkin vs. Matthews debated by Gretzky, others

TORONTO -- Alex Ovechkin is third in NHL history with 776 goals, 25 behind Gordie Howe and 118 fewer than Wayne Gretzky. Auston Matthews leads the NHL in goals this season with 58 and is attempting to become the first player to score 60 since Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos did it in 2012.
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Capitals

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-38-11) are in DC on Tuesday to take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (40-22-10). Game time at Capital One Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT (ESPN, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Metro Division clubs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Predators

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers wrap up a two-game road trip in Nashville. The Edmonton Oilers finish up a two-game road trip at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Oilers are winners of five in-a-row against the Predators and six out of their last seven. You can watch the game...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

MTL@CBJ: What you need to know

COLUMBUS - The Canadiens are looking to put a stop to a two-game losing skid as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. The Habs lost their last game, against the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2 on Monday night at the Bell Centre. Joel Armia opened the scoring against his former team, while Josh Anderson scored the 100th goal of his NHL career in the loss. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves for Montreal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Stars 1, Lightning 0

Although this was the third straight game in which the Lightning kept their goals against number low, they were not as sharp in their overall performance as they had been in those two earlier contests. The Stars brought consistent pressure - especially over the final 40 minutes - which meant...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: April 14, 2022

The Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-5) look to gain ground in the Western Conference playoff race as they visit the Calgary Flames (45-19-9) on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Vegas and Calgary will close their season series on Thursday. The season series is tied at 1-1. As of...
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Ducks

Live updates from Thursday's matchup between the Bolts and Ducks. The Lightning open a five-game homestand on Thursday night with a matchup against Anaheim. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+. Highlights. Bolts rally...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Wild's new odd couple makes for perfect match on the blue line

Spurgeon is the baby-faced captain who doesn't look a day over 15 years old. Middleton, a virtual Cal Clutterbuck clone, looks like a character straight from an old western film who has been growing facial hair since he was about 15. (The baby-faced Spurgeon is actually six years older, by...
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues

BOSTON - The Bruins return home on Tuesday night to host the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden with the chance to clinch a postseason berth for the sixth consecutive year and 13th time in the last 15 seasons. Boston will secure its spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a victory and New York Islanders loss in any fashion.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Granato named to Team USA's World Championship coaching staff

Sabres' bench boss will serve as an assistant coach during the tournament, which begins May 13. Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato has been named to Team USA's coaching staff for the 2022 IIHF World Championship. Granato will serve as an assistant coach on head coach David Quinn's staff. Jeff...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blues

Owen Power will make his home debut when the Sabres host the St. Louis Blues tonight at KeyBank Center. Power, the first-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, played his first NHL game on Tuesday night in Toronto. He skated 19:50 and had a plus-2 rating in the 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Avalanche Sign Ben Meyers

Colorado signed Meyers, who was a Hobey Baker Award finalist and played for the United States at the Winter Olympics. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Ben Meyers to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season. Meyers, 23, just completed his junior year...
DENVER, CO

