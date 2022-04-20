Community Calendar: April 20

Richmond County Schools Board of Education presented the family of Pat Campbell with a plaque commemorating his service to the board. Campbell passed away on March 8; he had served on the board since 2018. “He loved serving on the Richmond County Board of Education and took it very seriously,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples. “He served the students very well.” Vice Chairman Bobbie Sue Ormsby said that Campbell became a real friend of hers during their time on the Board together.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO