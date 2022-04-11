ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk declines seat on Twiitter board of directors

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has declined a seat on Twitter’s board of directors.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal confirmed the development just before midnight Sunday, sharing a message sent to all Twitter employees via the social media platform.

“Elon is our biggest shareholder, and we will remain open to his input,” Agrawal wrote, adding, “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged. The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else’s. Let’s tune out the noise and stay focused on the work and what we’re building.

On April 5, Musk took a 9.2% passive stake in Twitter.

Musk’s stake in the social media platform is valued at nearly $3 billion, according to CNBC.

©2022 Cox Media Group

NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
WDBO

News publisher Lee faces renewed pressure from hedge funds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is facing renewed pressure from a hedge fund to speed up its transition to digital publishing and consider adding new digital-savvy leaders to its board after successfully fighting off a hostile takeover from a different hedge fund. Lee’s largest...
OMAHA, NE
WDBO

Journalists despair over toll of disinformation on jobs

NEW YORK — (AP) — Journalists are sounding an alarm about the spread of disinformation in society and how it affects their jobs on a daily basis, along with skepticism on whether traditional methods to combat it really work. The free speech advocates PEN America found in a...
SOCIETY
WDBO

Recall alert: Popular Kinder chocolate brands recalled in update

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Easter is right around the corner, but one company is recalling two popular brands of chocolate due to potential salmonella contamination. Ferrero U.S.A., based in Parsippany, New Jersey, is voluntarily recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket products, according to an updated notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
