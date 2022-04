UNITED STATES—Time is perhaps the one thing so many of us in America wish we had more of, but we never get it. With that said, nothing and I mean nothing is more annoying than when a person attempts to dictate one’s schedule. If there is anything people know about me it is that I live on no one’s schedule. Do NOT plan anything without talking to me, do NOT assume something without having confirmation and most of all respect my time.

