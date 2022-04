Jason Pitts has been named the new athletic director and head football coach at New Diana High School. Pitts said the move was approved at a board meeting on Monday night. “I’m really excited,” Pitts said. “I’ve been wanting to get to be a head coach and AD for a long time. I went in and met all of these people. They are good people who are ready for someone to come in and do what I want to do.”

DIANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO