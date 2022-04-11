Fire in Sabine Parish spreads over two miles

DENVER (CBS4) – A fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver was extinguished after it sparked a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles on Thursday afternoon. Investigators are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the fire. Watch it live on CBS News Colorado.
Fire now under control at Mile high Stadium. Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment. Heavy fire & smoke was found on our arrival media briefing to take place at 3:00 p.m. on east side of stadium. @DenSafetyDept @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/7AjPg1x1AN
— Denver Fire Department...
Comments / 0