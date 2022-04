BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives shot one person Thursday afternoon after a police vehicle was allegedly rammed during an arrest attempt, police said. Police were attempting to detain two people in connection with a 2021 homicide around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Avon Beach, BCPD spokesperson Joy Stewart said. While the officers were making the arrests, a vehicle on the scene allegedly “began to ram” one of the police vehicles, Stewart said. At that time, an unspecified number of officers opened fire, striking the driver. Stewart said officers immediately rendered aid until medics arrived. The driver was transported to...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 52 MINUTES AGO